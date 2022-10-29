Kandis Schram wanted her seniors to pay attention during the Maryville College volleyball team’s second match Saturday.
After drubbing LaGrange, 25-14, 25-17, 25-13, Maryville College’s veterans sat down, making way for the underclassmen to take the reins against Agnes Scott.
“In the first match, we wanted to let our seniors really play out and enjoy the emotion,” Schram told The Daily Times. “In the second one, we really wanted it to be about showing the legacy, that (the) seniors handed it over to all underclassmen and letting them see that it was in good hands.”
The underclassmen made Schram’s plan work, as Maryville College downed Agnes Scott, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16, to complete its sweep on Senior Day.
“(It was) letting our seniors really know that the program’s in good hands and it was thanks to a lot of what they’ve done,” Schram said.
The roster for the Scots (21-8, 13-3 CCS) boasts five seniors, including outside hitter Amii Ingalls, who played one season at Augusta before coming to Maryville. She led Maryville College’s efforts in Saturday’s first match, tallying a team-high 14 kills against LaGrange (4-22, 4-12).
Ingalls was nervous while transferring in, mainly since she would be older than a lot of the other players, but her teammates quickly calmed her anxieties by welcoming her in.
That same tranquility was present against LaGrange.
“Being a fifth-year (senior), last possible time playing at a gym that I’ve called home for the past couple years, I really thought it was going to be an emotional day,” Ingalls said. “But my teammates, they backed me up, a lot of energy on the court. It was fun.”
“It’s bittersweet,” Schram added. “(The seniors) know that it took a lot of them teaching and seeing it being fruitful and all of that. It’s a key part of the life lessons that athletics teaches. So it was really special.
“We’ve talked so hard about creating a family and holding each other accountable and being good role models, and they’ve lived that. They put it in practice, and that’s huge.”
Though Maryville College’s Senior Day was special, it’s not the end of the road.
The Scots, who end the regular season on a 12-match winning streak, now turn their attention to the Collegiate Conference of the South tournament. They will host quarterfinal play on Tuesday at Cooper Athletic Center.
Thankfully for Maryville College, it’s already found its edge: a team-based approach, one perpetuated by the seniors whom the Scots celebrated to close out the regular season.
“I think it’s definitely just playing our game,” Ingalls said. “We’re going to have competition, we’re going to have adversity, but I think just working through that and knowing that we can do this and having each other’s backs, just keeping up the energy, honestly, is really helpful.”
“We’ve been talking a lot about timing,” Schram added. “Just being patient through the process, learning, and I think we’re really playing well at the right time. They’re digging in and hopefully it will pay off. Always said, to make it out of playoffs, it takes talent, but it takes a lot of luck.
“So hopefully, the team that’s healthiest and the team that’s luckiest is going to persevere. I couldn’t be happier to go into battle with this group of girls. They’re just really special.”
