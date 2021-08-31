Four months ago, the Maryville College volleyball team pulled off a special feat.
With the sports world still adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scots capped off a remarkable 2020-21 season with a 16-1 record and the USA South West Division Tournament title. After losing its season opener to Union College, Maryville went on a 16-match winning streak.
“Last year is such a blur because I think our whole world was turned upside down,” coach Kandis Schram told The Daily Times. “Knowing that the girls were able to accomplish what they did is extra special, from the testing to small groups to limitations on how we could train to no spectators.
“Never knowing really day to day if a team was going to get shut down, if we were going to shut (down). There was just so much turmoil that that makes that record even more special.”
The accomplishments of just a few months ago, though, are in the Scots’ rearview mirror. After playing this spring, Maryville had much less time than normal to prepare for the upcoming campaign.
“Last year, what was nice in a way is we had all fall to train,” Schram said. “So our new people had all fall to get acclimated to the system we were running. This year, we have like 10 days.
“Just trying to manage that chaos (of less time and COVID concerns) is pretty overwhelming.”
That chaos has already taken its first victim this season. Maryville’s opener against Union, originally scheduled for today, was cancelled due to COVID-19 procedures, the school said Tuesday.
The Scots are now slated to open their season Friday in the Berry College Invitational in Rome, Georgia.
When Maryville finally does take the court, it will be buoyed by a mix of seasoned veterans and newcomers full of potential. Leading the way is senior setter Meredith Bonee, a Knoxville native who’s totaled 1,510 assists, 678 digs and 516 kills in her Maryville career.
“Meredith has been a staple for us for three years and going into the fourth,” Schram said. “She is offensive but she is just smart, savvy, and that, with the addition of the 10 new people, is going to be really huge for us.”
Other key returners include junior outside hitter/libero Natalie Watts, senior middle blocker Hannah Potts and senior outside/opposite hitter Isabella Samson. Senior Brooklyn Wallet and sophomore Morgan Smithson are key pieces at middle blocker, as well.
Freshmen Landry Frisch, Hannah Kamer and Zoey Slack are competing for outside spots, and with each possessing different attributes, they can fit into Maryville’s on-court scheme depending on what the team needs at a given time, Schram said.
“Finding the puzzle pieces is what’s exciting about what I do,” Schram said.
As for other new additions, freshmen Reese Bailey and Kenzie Brewster could also help out. Their exact positions aren’t yet determined, but they’re versatile, Schram said, which may help the two get on the court sooner rather than later.
“I get excited when I say our roster has eight different states,” Schram said. “It really is a vast group.”
And Schram knows how to judge a roster; she’s been Maryville’s head volleyball coach since 1985. A school alum and former athlete, she took the job right out of college, hoping it would help pay off her student loans as she prepared to enter seminary; instead, she’s been in the role since.
“It’s still exciting,” Schram said. “I still love the game. I just love being with the student-athletes and seeing them transform. Maryville has been just a wonderful place to work.”
Schram added assistant Zach Forgani to her staff in July. He previously was an assistant volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator at Chattanooga State Community College and has other local experience as well, including with Louisville-based K2 Volleyball Club.
“He’s familiar with me andhe’s familiar with the area,” Schram said. “He coached at K2 Volleyball Club for years and a lot of my players come from that club, so the transition is not traumatic for the girls. And he knows the system I run, so it’s been a good match and we’re anxious to see how that goes.”
