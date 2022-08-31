Kandis Schram’s mantra for her 2022 Maryville College volleyball team is also a daily challenge.
There are high expectations for the team, both inside and outside of the program. The Scots are set to play in a new league, the Collegiate Conference of the South, after a plethora of successes in the USA South Conference. What’s more, they were picked to win it all with a voting sweep in the preseason coaches poll.
Schram knows the pieces are there with five returning seniors and a talented incoming freshmen class, but the challenge of managing expectations presents itself.
“I’m excited about this team,” Schram told The Daily Times. “We have a nice balance of returners and personalities. There’s a lot of new. There’s a new conference. Our saying is, ‘Prepare to be different.’ We can’t just rest on history, we’re going to have to make history. That’s going to be challenging. The conference is improving more and more. The opportunity to be first only comes once. That’s exciting, yet there’s a bit more pressure. The girls have talked about that since we’ve heard about the new conference and it’s on their minds, no doubt.
“They’re going hard, but balance is important, so trying to balance that drive of a strong senior class and bring along these new personalities is going to be key to our success.”
The Scots ended their stay in the USA South on a 38-match winning streak in conference play, including an impressive 16-0 mark to win the conference title last season.
From that team, MC returns setter Meredith Bonee, outside hitters Isabella Amii Ingalls and middle blockers Hannah Potts and Brooklyn Wallet. The only big loss the Scots suffered was the departure of starting libero Natalie Watts, whom Schram has spent preseason practice trying to replace.
Bonee is a two-time All-USA South First Teamer and recorded 94 kills and a .286 hitting percentage last season.
“I have five ‘super seniors’ that have been major contributors from Meredith Bonee to Isabella Samson on the right side, Hannah Potts and Brooklyn Wallett both in the middle and Amii Ingalls on the outside,” Schram said. “They’ve all seen a lot of quality court time. The only one we’re really missing is Natalie Watts, so that piece of defense is something we’re trying to figure out.
“We’ll look different. We have a freshman libero from California (Ally Sokolow) that is going to have an immediate call to arms.”
Sokolow, the South Pasadena, California native, posted 269 career kills and 117 service aces as well as 865 digs and 61 assists in the prep ranks, but she’s not the only freshman that Schram expects to contribute early. Among the Scots’ newcomers are Alcoa alum Caleigh Carruthers, who helped the Lady Tornadoes to a District 5-AA title as a senior last season.
“In that class, there are going to be some freshmen that are going to be asked to step in, quite frankly, pretty early,” Schram said. “The seniors, we’re giving them a chance to grow (the freshmen) up quickly. That’s what they’re doing and they’re taking that to heart. It’s been fun to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.