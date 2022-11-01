The Maryville College volleyball team has a unique opportunity in front of it.
With the Collegiate Conference of the South hosting its inaugural volleyball tournament, should the Scots make their way through the bracket victorious, they would be the first program to ever take home the trophy. It’s a tantalizing fantasy.
“The girls all along said they wanted to be the first because you can only do that once,” Maryville College coach Kandis Schram told The Daily Times. “So that part would be sweet, but in preparation and goal, it’s not different (than other tournaments).”
Whether or not Maryville College makes that fantasy a reality, it took the right first step Tuesday, knocking off LaGrange, 25-8, 25-17, 25-7, in the tournament quarterfinals at Cooper Athletic Center.
The Scots (22-8) won the first point in each set, never wavering from the take-care-of-business mentality that was instilled to them in preparation for the match.
Schram could tell her team was locked in.
“I saw a different determination in their eyes,” Schram said. “We talked a lot about, it’s a new chapter. Tournament time is a whole new beast. The goal is to take care of it, rest, recover, now let’s see the next one, and we play one at a time.”
Part of taking care of business was a specific plan for setter Meredith Bonee. Schram wanted her to distribute the ball around the court, and the senior did, tallying 25 assists.
Bonee went to work on that strategy early, assisting on Maryville College’s first four points.
“We worked a lot on and talked to Meredith about really distributing,” Schram said.
Bonee’s distribution allowed Maryville College to get production from a variety of players. Isabella Samson led with six kills, while four different Scots (Amii Ingalls, Brooklyn Wallet, Reese Bailey and Hannah Kammer) all tallied five. Bonee had three herself, as did Landry Frisch, while Cailin Mastropasqua notched one.
The Panthers (4-23) played the Scots close in the first set, tying the score twice, but Maryville College went on to win 19 of the final 21 points. That was the most drama the Scots faced. Though they allowed 17 points to the Panthers in the second set, LaGrange never truly threatened, and Maryville College cruised in the third.
It was reminiscent of the effort Maryville College put forth against LaGrange just three days earlier, when it won in three sets before tallying another sweep against Agnes Scott on the same day.
Maryville College extended its current winning streak to 13 matches, but Schram doesn’t want her players to think too much on that as they try to advance through the tournament.
“What I preach to them every day is, ‘Control the controllables and let go behind you. Don’t look,’” Schram said. “So any streak is nothing. It’s what’s right in front of you. I think that’s, hopefully, what the focus is.”
Still, for a team hoping to make history, a dominating win in the tournament opener can only increase momentum.
“When you start to see what you’ve worked on for weeks, start to see it transpire in front of you, then that builds confidence,” Schram said. “They start to see there is truth to that possibility, and that’s good.”
