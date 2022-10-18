While Berea took five timeouts during its match against Maryville College on Tuesday, the Scots only needed one.
It was proof their game plan was working.
Relying on the mental toughness it built all week, Maryville stayed composed throughout its 25-12, 25-20, 25-17 win over Berea at Cooper Athletic Center, maintaining leads and breaking through deficits to never give its opponent the edge.
“We have been working on that relentlessly,” Maryville coach Kandis Schram told The Daily Times. “This whole week, what we talked about was really playing with composure, purpose, being disciplined, really, really being disciplined and not erratic.
“(Berea) is a really, really good team, and they have the ability to just come up with plays. You could see the long rallies. So we knew that, and that tends to make you get kind of harried. I’m so proud of our girls for buying in to the game plan and really being able to do just that.”
The first timeout for Berea (16-7, 9-3 CCS) came after Maryville (16-8, 8-3) took a 5-1 lead in the first set. The Scots extended that lead to 15-4 before the Mountaineers called for another stoppage in play, but it wouldn’t help, as an attack error by Berea’s Julie Santana saw Maryville take the set.
Though the Mountaineers notched an early lead in the second set, the Scots tied the score at 9, then 10, through an attack error by Carolina Robles and a kill by Hannah Kammer, respectively.
With Maryville leading 22-16, Berea won four of the next six points before Reese Bailey’s kill shut the door on the set for the Scots.
Maryville gave up an early advantage, then battled back to knot the score at 7-all in the third set. That would be the final time the Scots weren’t ahead in the match, as Bailey tallied a kill to give Maryville a lead it never relinquished.
Senior Hannah Potts led Maryville with nine kills, proving her mettle right away and paving the way for teammates Amii Ingalls, who recorded eight kills, and Isabella Samson, who finished with eight.
“I thought, for (Potts), her spacing, she was going to be clutch from the service line to coming out of the gate really fast,” Schram said. “I think she set the tone in that first set.”
The victory extended an impressive winning streak for Maryville, as it tallied its seventh straight win in a row. In another proud moment for Schram, she saw her team stave off a repeat of the woes it’s had in previous matches.
“In the conference, we have been coming out of the gates and just couldn’t score those last three or four points,” Schram said. “So even when we had the first two sets, I kept saying, ‘Guys, no glimpses,’ because it could easily have gone.
“The fact that we could keep the gas on and stay focused, now they have experienced that, and hopefully we can take that into the next match and the next match.”
