There is nothing like home for the Maryville College volleyball team.
After spending five of their last eight matches on the road, the Scots are back on their home court for the near future. Following a home-court win over Berea on Wednesday, they hosted LaGrange and Brevard in a Saturday doubleheader on Homecoming.
“It’s so good to be at home,” Maryville coach Kandis Schram told The Daily Times. “We’ve been on the road so much this year that it’s kind of a double blessing to be at home and it be Homecoming. I think the campus is really busting at the seams because last year we weren’t able to be in person. Our alumni are phenomenal so it’s great to be here.”
Maryville certainly had a great time on the court Saturday, needing just six sets to best both LaGrange, 25-18, 25-11, 25-11, and Brevard, 25-23, 25-7, 25-15, in kicking off a full day of Homecoming athletic events at the school.
“It really is exciting just seeing all the alumni on campus, especially since last year Homecoming wasn’t able to happen due to COVID,” sophomore outside hitter Ammi Ingalls said. “Being able to have all these people here and gather and have a doubleheader is really awesome.”
Maryville College (18-8, 14-0) lost three of the first set’s initial four points in its opening match against LaGrange (4-16, 4-9 USA South), but bounced back to take a 6-5 advantage and led all the way from there. Its set-winning point came when a LaGrange player crashed into the scorer’s table in a failed attempt to keep a ball in play.
The Scots took a quick 10-2 lead in the second set and never faltered; Ingalls won the set for Maryville by smacking a shot at LaGrange’s front blockers, who failed to return it back over the net. She finished with 11 kills against LaGrange and seven against Brevard.
“Amii is steady,” Schram said. “We’ve worked really hard on minimizing errors and just getting quality swings. She’s taking a lot of coaching to heart, and it’s showing.”
Maryville had little trouble winning the third set as well, sweeping the Panthers in straight sets.
The Scots barely escaped with a first-set win against Brevard (7-17, 6-7). With the score tied at 23, the Scots used kills by Hannah Potts and Isabella Samson in winning the final two points.
The resistance Brevard showed in the first set was nowhere to be found in the second, as Maryville held the Tornados to just seven points.
With the Scots ahead 24-15 in the third set, they capped off their impressive Homecoming performance with a service ace, clinching their second win on a special day.
“Especially coming off of COVID last year, we’ve preached a lot about just being grateful and nothing is for granted,” Schram said. “This group of girls has been fantastic. They just try to soak up every opportunity. I think last year taught us that that’s not always the case.”
With Saturday’s two wins, Maryville’s strong conference season continues as it stays unbeaten in USA South play as the conference tournament nears.
“At first, (this season) was a slow start,” Ingalls said. “We lost four people but we brought in 10, so it was a big adjustment, but working through that and especially getting to conference (play), I think we definitely stepped up, knew it was on the line. We focused, we knew what we had to do and we just did it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.