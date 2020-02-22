Both Maryville College basketball teams on Saturday lived to play another day by winning road games.
The Maryville women advanced to the semifinals of the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament by defeating North Carolina Wesleyan 75-66.
The men concluded the regular season with a 75-71 win over LaGrange that served as a virtual playoff game because the winner clinched the West Division’s final berth in the conference tournament.
Maryville’s men will open the tournament on the road at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against West Division winner Covenant.
The second half against LaGrange featured several runs. Maryville (9-16, 8-10) led by six points early, and LaGrange (7-18, 6-12) led by eight points with 13 minutes remaining. Maryville chipped away at the deficit took the lead with five minutes left only to give it right back and then regain it again.
The Scots took the lead for good with 17 seconds to go on a driving lay-up by junior JR Sanders.
LaGrange went right back down the court, and Maryville hit the ball out of bounds with 7.5 seconds to go. On the inbounds pass, Maryville freshman Kordell Kah drew an offensive foul against a cutting LaGrange player before the ball was thrown in.
Freshman Brandon Green was fouled before the Scots could inbound the ball and made two free throws to ice the game.
Sanders led Maryville with 23 points and four assists, and Kah scored 12 points off the bench. Kevin Chong had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and was one of three Maryville players with double digit rebounds.
Martin had eight points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and Felix Uadiale had nine points and 10 rebounds. Josh Brooks chipped in 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Maryville’s women (20-7) trailed by one point at halftime but erupted on offense in the second half. The Scots scored 49 points in the last two quarters and saved most of those for the last seven minutes.
North Carolina Wesleyan (19-6) scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to take a 50-48 lead, but that’s when Maryville’s Shelby Hix took over. The junior forward scored the next 11 Maryville points in a span of barely more than two minutes to give her team 59-55 lead with five minutes remaining.
Maryville never trailed by fewer than two points after that.
Hix led the Scots with 21 points with the help of 4 of 6 shooting from behind the arc. Fellow junior Elsa Eckenrod made 5 of 9 shots from behind the arc on her way to 20 points and five rebounds.
Klaire Varney had another solid all-around game with 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
The Scots will face West Division champion Berea in the semifinals on Saturday.
