Darrin Travillian wanted a response from his Maryville College women’s basketball team and on Sunday afternoon that’s exactly what he got.
One day after collapsing in the fourth quarter and losing a game they had well in hand, the Scots bounced back with a 75-53 win over visiting Huntingdon at Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
The convincing victory was especially nice because Huntingdon (9-11, 8-3) sat in second place in the USA South Athletic Conference’s West Division — one spot ahead of Maryville (14-5, 7-3).
It also brought to light the fact that Maryville never should have had to bounce back. Saturday’s loss was to LaGrange — a team that was two spots behind the Scots in the standings and a team the Scots already had beaten on the road.
Sunday’s win didn’t necessarily right Saturday’s wrong, but it proved to Travillian his team is capable of big things.
“The whole pre-game talk was about bouncing back,” he said. “A rah rah speech is not where it’s at. Where it’s at is, who is it that you want to be? Do you want to be the team that yesterday for three quarters was up 15 or the team that in the fourth got run out of the gym?
“Today for four quarters we were really good. We put 40 minutes together ... We had a demeanor of attack today for four full quarters.”
That Sunday’s game would be different than Saturday’s was evident from the opening tip. Both teams got up and down the court in quick fashion, and Maryville’s pressure played a big role in Huntingdon committing seven of its 23 turnovers.
Maryville’s defense was even more effective in the second quarter, when it held Huntingdon to one field goal on 14 shots. The Scots stretched their lead to 10 points at halftime and once again looked to be in control.
Huntingdon held the Scots without a field goal for the first four minutes of the third quarter and trimmed its deficit to four points, but Maryville responded and restored its 10-point lead by the time the quarter ended.
At that point, Maryville was in a similar spot to the one it was in when it blew a double-digit lead on Saturday. On Sunday, the Scots stayed on the front foot and ran away with a victory.
“That was bouncing back,” Travillian said. “That was responding. What are you going to do when you’re down? We did.”
The biggest output of energy for Maryville came on defense. Klaire Varney and Courtney Carruthers, who scored 21 points apiece, combined for 11 of the team’s 16 steals. Five of their teammates combined for the other five.
Those steals led to transitioni opportunities throughout the game, which the Scots turned into 14 fastbreak points.
Maryville performed like a team operating with a clean slate, which is exactly the attitude it had when it got to the gym on Sunday.
“As soon as (Travillian) got done talking to us (Saturday) night we said, ‘Completely forget that game. It’s over with,’” Carruthers said. “There was no need to dwell on it.”
