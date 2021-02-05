There was not much — if anything — the Maryville College women's basketball team could complain about after a 108-18 drubbing of Agnes Scott on Friday inside Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium.
The Scots (5-0 5-0 USA South) were imposing on defense — limiting the Scotties to 11.3% (7-for-62) shooting while forcing 22 turnovers — and offense — shooting 62.3% (43-for-69) from the floor and 52% from behind the 3-point line (13-for-25). Maryville College also outrebounded Agnes Scott, 58-27.
Five different Scots scored in double figures with freshman guard Jordan Heifner tallying a game-high 19 points to go along with six assists and six steals. Maryville High School alum and sophomore guard Courtney Carruthers tallied 18 points and freshman forward Audrey Sanders posted 16. Senior post Hannah Jones and sophomore guard Hayley Harmon added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Senior forward Kelley Wandell notched a team-high nine rebounds, including the 500th of her career.
Maryville College will face Agnes Scott in the last leg of a back-to-back at 3 p.m. today.
