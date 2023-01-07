Darrin Travillian finally saw what he wanted to see from his team Saturday. The Maryville College women’s basketball coach just wished it had come sooner.
The Scots cut through Belhaven’s double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, with Courtney Farr’s 3-pointer with two minutes, 38 seconds remaining trimming it to four points. Free throws from Emma Huskey and Farr made it a two-point game, but they drew no closer in their 69-63 loss to the Blazers at Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium.
Belhaven (8-4, 4-2 CCS) sealed the deal by making five straight free throws before Hailey Cronk hit a too-little, too-late 3-pointer for Maryville (5-8, 2-2) with 12 seconds left. The Blazers made their final two charity stripe attempts, and Cronk’s 3-point shot in the final seconds missed.
“We came out there (in the fourth quarter) and what they did was they executed, they shared the ball and they defended. That’s all,” Travillian told The Daily Times. “So we were able to get ourselves right back in the game to win. You don’t need to wait until you’re down 17 (points) to execute, to share the ball.
“You don’t need to wait until you’re playing members of your third group to do that. You need everybody to do that at the very, very beginning, and a readiness to make a play and a willingness to make a play.”
Maryville led 21-19 to end the first quarter, but the Scots’ low shooting percentage haunted them more and more as the bout wore on. They finished just 24-for-75 shooting on the day, including an 8-for-33 mark from beyond the arc.
A Maryville scoring drought lasting nearly five minutes late in the second quarter allowed Belhaven to take a 35-32 lead into halftime. The Blazers extended that advantage to 52-39 to end the third quarter, and their lead swelled to 17 points at times in the fourth.
The Scots, though, started a 17-2 run with just over six minutes remaining, culminating with the free throws by Huskey and Farr that cut the deficit to two points.
Senior guard Courtney Carruthers drained two 3-pointers late in the first quarter, but scored just two more points down the stretch, spending extended time on the bench while rehabbing an injury.
“(Carruthers) is playing a little banged up right now,” Travillian said. “I just felt like maybe we needed to go a different direction and just give her some time today … The back-to-backs are hard, and she’s got a little bit of a bad ankle right now, so you’ve got to kind of manage that a little bit.”
The Scots’ younger players shouldered the load against the Blazers. Cronk, a sophomore, tallied 15 points and seven rebounds, while Ella Haney, a freshman, followed in scoring with nine points.
That’s a welcome sign to Travillian, who is guiding his team through an up-and-down season. After beating Covenant on Jan. 3, Maryville lost by six points to LaGrange on Friday before falling to Belhaven less than 24 hours later.
“We’re in sort of a rebuild, youth movement kind of thing right now, and we’re making progress,” Travillian said. “We’re getting better every single day. We’re not all going to get better at the exact same rate. We’re not all going to be a finished product at the same time, so you have to go through the process.
“I’m as competitive as the next guy. I want to win every time we play, but I also want to see growth in every game. That’s what we’re after. That’s where we’re getting.”
