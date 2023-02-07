Maryville and Covenant both shot poorly, with the two teams finishing their Tuesday evening contest with the exact same 29.6 overall shooting percentage.
Maryville forced 21 Covenant turnovers, put up 17 more attempts and pushed the ball inside for higher percentage shots to compensate better for the poor shooting average.
After falling behind early as Covenant opened the game with 11 unanswered points in the first three minutes, Maryville dominated the next 27 minutes of play leading to a 59-48 win in Collegiate Conference of the South action on Randy Lambert Court.
Maryville High product Courtney Carruthers led Maryville (10-12, 7-6 CCS) with 22 points and shared high rebounder honors with Emma Huskey, a former Sevier County Bearette, with eight boards each.
“We adjusted our defense, because I think they were just getting open shots,” senior Carruthers told The Daily Times about the early failures. “We weren’t moving, we weren’t rotating correctly. They were passing the ball faster than we could get to the other player.”
Huskey ended the opening drought with a put-back and one, then Carruthers canned two of her four eventual 3–point shots. Freshman Courtney Farr added another old-fashioned 3-point play and Maryville rebounded from the opening salvo to take a 19-18 edge after one quarter.
The Maryville defense then effectively put the game away by limiting the visiting Scots to six second-quarter points, then 11 in the third quarter as Maryville put up 12, then 24 points behind 3-points shots from three different Scots, taking a 55-35 lead into the final stanza.
“We’ve often gone off-track in the third quarter and the other team ends up coming back, but we held them off in the third quarter tonight,” Carruthers said.
Relishing a 20-point lead, Maryville managed only four points in the fourth quarter and gave brief hope to the visitors when Covenant got three consecutive treys from Karis Mcintosh (14 points), Cosette Kirch (13 points) and Breezy Savage to cut the lead to 12 points with just over three minutes remaining.
Covenant (6-15, 3-9), which finished 11-of-34 beyond the arc and had only five inside field goals in the game, went 1-for-7 in the final minutes for Maryville to hold on to the double-digit lead, finishing 59-48.
Forcing Covenant to take most shots from outside, Maryville held a slight 48-42 rebounding edge with Carruthers, Husky and Madison Williams (7 boards) leading the way. Covenant committed 21 turnovers to 13 for Maryville, with Huskey and Carruthers both credited with three steals.
Huskey, a sophomore, added seven points to the steals along with eight rebounds.
“That’s pretty much standard procedure for (Huskey)” Maryville coach Darrin Travillian said. “She took a couple of charges, gave us seven points and eight boards. She’s a good anchor in the back for us.”
Travillian also credited Chloe Roark (5 points) and Cortney Farr (6 points, 5 rebounds) for key contributions off the bench.
“It was just a team effort,” Travillian said. “Everybody playing their role and doing their thing, plugging away. Defensively, we were pretty good tonight and that makes life a little easier.
“We weren’t making shots, and we weren’t making plays offensively, so it was really ‘Let’s just hang on until we get out of here.’”
Maryville plays its final regular season home game hosting Agnes Scott in another CCS contest with a 2:00 p.m. tipoff on Saturday.
