The Maryville College women’s basketball team did not miss a beat in its 87-54 victory over Covenant after having its series with Wesleyan College (Ga.) scheduled for Jan. 23-24 postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
“I’m very proud of the contributions throughout our roster, not only in points, but in rebounds and assists,” Maryville College coach Darrin Travillian said in a university release. “I am proud of this team and their collective focus on defending and being unselfish.”
The Scots (3-0, 3-0 USA South) limited Covenant (1-12, 0-5) to 31% shooting and did not allow it to score more 12 points in a quarter until the fourth. MC scored 21 points off 18 Covenant turnovers.
Maryville College assisted on 20 of its 27 made field goals and out-rebounded Covenant, 44-33.
Maryville High School alum Courtney Carruthers tallied a game-high 25 points, making eight of her 17 field goals, including six 3-pointers. It is the eighth time in her career she has scored more than 20 points. The sophomore guard also logged three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Senior guard Elsa Eckenrod added season-high 19 points and six rebounds while freshman forward scored the first points of her career en route to a 12-point performance that also featured three rebounds.
The Scots will attempt to complete a sweep of Covenant at noon today inside Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium.
