A second consecutive dominant offensive performance Friday carried the Maryville College women's basketball team to a 95-63 victory over visiting Wesleyan (Ga.) at Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
Maryville (17-7, 10-5 USA South Athletic Conference) scored 98 in a win over Covenant College on Wednesday. The Scots will try to make it three in a row on Saturday at 2 p.m. when they play host to Agnes Scott for Senior Day.
Freshman Courtney Carruthers led the Scots in scoring. She made 5 of 6 shots from behind the arc on her way to 21 points. It is the fifth time in the last six games Carruthers has scored at least 17 points.
Klaire Varney had a dominant stat line with 20 points, 12 steals and seven assists. Kelley Wandell had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Abbi Joseph and Shelby Hix scored 12 points apiece. Joseph also had nine rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.