The Maryville College women's basketball team on Saturday afternoon had the lead with two minutes left in the game, but didn't hold on and lost 64-60 to host Berea College in the semifinals of the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament.
Berea (24-3) threatened to finish it early when it took a seven-point lead with four minutes, 15 seconds remaining, but Maryville (20-8) responded with an 8-0 run that concluded with a 3-pointer from the left wing by senior Libby Gardner for a 57-56 lead with 2:17 to go.
The Mountaineers scored the next six points to take the lead for good, though Maryville trailed by three and had the ball in the final 20 seconds when a drive along the baseline by Elsa Eckenrod resulted in an offensive foul.
In her final college game, senior Kelley Wandell led Maryville with 13 points and 11 rebounds despite being limited to 20 minutes due to foul trouble.
Klaire Varney had 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and Eckenrod and Courtney Carruthers scored 10 points apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.