During the last nine months, the Maryville College women’s basketball team remained in constant communication with each other, even in the times they weren’t allowed to be together in person.
They’ve been each other’s support system since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Four days after their season-ending loss to Berea on Feb. 29, the Scots had to pack up their dorm rooms and leave campus without saying goodbye to each other.
So, they encouraged each other virtually. They sent each other videos on Snapchat. They constantly called and texted the four incoming freshmen, making sure they felt welcome to the team. And perhaps most importantly, they made sure they were all staying safe and that they were up to date on the latest COVID information. They wanted to be as prepared as possible for a season they weren’t sure was even going to happen.
“As a group, we are probably as close as any team that has ever been, despite having the separations, the stops and the goes and the breaks and all the uncertainty,” Maryville coach Darrin Travillian told The Daily Times. “We’ve experienced some trials and tribulations that no other team that I’ve ever had has ever experienced and we haven’t even played a game yet.”
The Scots continued to persevere through that adversity. There are 22 banners hanging in the rafters of Boydson Baird Gymnasium. Maryville College’s six seniors want to raise banner No. 23 before they graduate. They hope to win their first USA South title since 2017 and earn their first NCAA tournament bid since 2016.
At the moment, all of those goals are attainable. The Scots will host Huntington on Friday at 6 p.m. to open their season. The USA South coaches picked Maryville College to finish second in the conference’s West Division in their preseason poll. The Scots return eight players from last year’s team that went 20-8. After everything they’ve endured during the last nine months, they’re confident team chemistry won’t be an issue.
“We’ve definitely begun to mesh as a group,” senior forward Shelby Hix said. “We are starting to learn everything about each other, and how each other plays. That and we are progressively getting in better shape to be able to play. … I feel like we have a really good shot of (winning a conference championship) if we all stay safe.”
Hix and her senior cohort Klaire Varney are major reasons why the Scots enter the season with such high expectations. Off the court, they’ve been leaders during a difficult situation. On the court, they are dynamic playmakers. Hix is hoping to build off of last season’s success where she averaged 9.4 points per game and shot 52% from the floor. Varney earned first-team USA South honors after averaging 15.6 and six rebounds per game.
The Scots will rely on both players for a lot of their production this year.
“Both of them have brought so much to the table — just from their skill sets to their personalities to their characters,” Travillian said. “There were so many games last year in particular where one or the other — sometimes it was both of them at the same time — were making plays where we don’t win without them. And then coming into this year, they are two people we are leaning on heavily to be big-time contributors for us.
“Some of those contributions are tangible. We are going to need Shelby and Klaire to each drop in double-figure points, grab boards and make plays. But some of the things they bring are also the intangibles, like, ‘Here’s how you do things in this program and here are the goals we are trying to set and the expectations.’ As much as I count on them in the past, there’s no doubt that we are counting on them even more during this crazy year.”
There are plenty of other players the Scot can also count on to help them win games this year. Maryville High School alum Courtney Carruthers hopes to continue to grow after averaging 14.7 points as a freshman. Elsa Eckenrod is a senior guard who can score in a variety of ways. And Hix praised the four freshmen for being eager to learn and accept whatever role given to them.
All those players will also be expected to excel on defense. Travillian wants his team to generate 20 turnovers per game and limit opponents to under 40% shooting from the floor. If the Scots accomplish both, he knows his players will have a good chance to win any game they play.
“Our team is full of talent,” Hix said.
Regardless of how that talent performs this winter, Travillian already believes his players have accomplished something special. For nine months, they’ve carefully followed all the social-distancing guidelines to earn an opportunity to compete, and the time has finally come.
“I think what people need to understand and truly appreciate is that these women went home at Thanksgiving all the way through Christmas, they came back here and our entire team tested negative,” Travillian said. “We’ve done everything — and by ‘we,’ I really mean the (players) — they’ve done every possible thing to have a chance to play. That alone may not be a conference championship, but that is a championship in itself that they’ve done everything right.
“When you factor all of that in, if we can somehow win the conference this year, this will be the greatest conference championship we’ve ever won.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.