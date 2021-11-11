It was one of the first things that Maryville women’s basketball coach Darren Travillian noticed about his 2021-22 team.
Seniors Shelby Hix and Elsa Eckenrod see it, too.
The Scots’ camaraderie this past offseason has bonded the team together and it’s not something that had to be forced.
“You’re always hoping for that every year, that you have that cohesiveness and that togetherness,” Travillian told The Daily Times. “Sometimes it’s organic, sometimes you have to manipulate it a little bit, but I think that with this group, it’s just been pretty natural.”
Part of what created the current atmosphere within the MC program was what the team had to go through together last season.
The COVID-19 pandemic kept the group apart for most of the offseason last summer and into the fall and even when they started playing games in January, every day came with uncertainty.
“It was really challenging to keep momentum high,” Hix said. “At any point our star players could have been out easily if one (COVID) test came back positive. It was just really hard to keep safe and to keep together but we somehow pulled it out.”
In a shortened season, the Scots managed a 12-2 record and won the USA South tournament with a 68-62 victory over Piedmont University to cap off an unusual campaign. They also did it without two of their top contributors in Hannah Jones and Jordan Heffner, both of which missed the last four games of the season, including the tournament.
“I know it was a short year, but the adversity we had to play through,” Eckenrod said. “We played a championship game without two of our main contributors. We had to face that and we went out and we took that challenge head on.”
MC returns eight players from that title run, players who took that experience to find a great appreciation for one another, especially as the season approaches with more normality than a year ago. The Scots open their campaign as a participant in the Wheaton Classic in Illinois, first against Wheaton College at 8 p.m. today and again on Saturday versus North Park University.
“They’ve been a lot of fun to be around,” Travillian said. “I think part of that comes from a year ago when we had no preseason, we couldn’t have team meetings. We couldn’t get the group together in any kind of a setting to gather other than practices in the fall and where masks and it was no contact. I mean, it was so strange in so many ways. Then January came and you just played games, really.
“To actually have a true fall with the group where they were able to go through preseason together, to go through the conditioning together, to play some pick up games together, I think they were very hungry for that.”
Among the returners from last season are seniors Hix and Eckenrod, who 10 and nine points per game, respectively, last season. Both are seasoned leaders that are pushing towards a second-straight conference title and possibly more.
“This will be the second year that the majority of us are playing together,” Eckenrod said. “I just want to build off of last year. Of course, we want another conference championship and an appearance in the NCAA tournament is a goal because we didn’t get to do that last year because they cancelled it. That’s always top of the list, but just coming together and we’ve already started to do that in practice and getting that compatibility on the floor. That’s what I’m really looking forward to.”
The Scots lost their top rebounder and post presence, Kelley Wandell, and will have to replace her. The 5-foot-11 senior averaged more than seven rebounds in 14 games last season, but Travillian is excited about the experience that he has coming back, Heffner and Jones included.
Before missing the last four games, Jones, a 6-foot-3 center, averaged 6.4 points and Heffner was a 52.8% 3-point shooter that tallied more than 13 points a game as a freshman.
“Jordan Heffner was out and so was Hannah Jones who are two kids that are starting for us this year,” Travillian said. “Heffner was a second-team all-conference player for us last year, Hannah Jones is a 6-foot-3 post player, so we didn’t have them for the last two regular season games and the entire conference tournament last year. It’s nice to have them back in the fold as we get started.”
With all of the right pieces and a real preseason under their belt, the expectation of a conference championship is a realistic one, but for Travillian, MC doesn’t have to do anything drastically different than it did last year.
The approach is going to be simple.
“We just have to play,” Travillian said. “That’s the one thing, when you get a month into practices, you know what your team does with each other but you have no idea what they’re going to do against another opponent, so I’m just excited to get them on the floor and play a little bit because I can’t really evaluate a whole lot until I see us go toe-to-toe with somebody and you don’t know what anybody’s going to do until the lights come on.
“That’s always always the most telling thing; what do you do when you play good competition and on the road? That’s the big next step for us.”
