The strange case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde has nothing on Maryville College’s women’s basketball team.
The difference in the Scots’ performances in back-to-back games last weekend was straight up mystifying.
The biggest lesson the Scots learned in bouncing back to beat Huntingdon by 22 points one day after blowing a 15-point fourth-quarter lead against LaGrange is they are capable of great things if they stay composed and focus for all 40 minutes.
Maryville will have to play as great as it has all season today when it welcomes first-place Berea College to Boydson Baird Gymnasium for a 6 p.m. tipoff in a game that will go a long way toward determining whether it earns a bye into the quarterfinals of the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament.
Led by guard Aaliyah Hampton, who paces the USA South in scoring (21 points) and 3-point shooting (49%), Berea (17-2, 10-0) has won 10 in a row. The Mountaineers beat Maryville 70-56 on Dec. 18.
The Scots (14-5, 7-3) are no strangers to getting revenge. Their win over Huntingdon Sunday evened the season series after the Hawks beat them on Dec. 15. Of course, Sunday’s win came one day after Saturday’s loss, which also evened the season series with LaGrange.
Today against Berea, the Scots will need to play more like Sunday and less like Saturday.
“I hope we carry (momentum from the win against Huntingdon) over by saying we’ve played those two games in a 24-hour span,” coach Darrin Travillian said. “It’s right in front of your face, the difference. It’s not like you played one on a Tuesday and next Sunday and you can’t really remember. You have to remember the difference.”
