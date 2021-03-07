The Maryville College women's basketball team built a 22-point halftime lead and cruised to a 68-62 victory over Piedmont on Sunday to win the USA South West Division tournament.
"I was really, really happy for them," Maryville College coach Darrin Travillian said in a university release. "After the last couple weeks where we lost to Piedmont twice at home, including Senior Day, and the fact that we were having to play shorthanded, it was just really special to see them find a way to get it done.
"This week, in the tournament in general, we had so many contributions from so many different people that it made a great tournament run for the entire team."
The Scots shot 53.1% in the first half, making seven 3-pointers while dishing out 12 assists on 17 made field goals.
"I thought that the first half was probably the best half of basketball that we've played all year," Travillian said. "We were sharing the ball and making shots. I thought we did a really good job of executing. Any kind of little changes or anything that Piedmont threw at us, I felt like we did a pretty good job of handling that in the first half. We did it on both ends of the floor. That first half was an amazing display today."
Elsa Eckenrod scored a team-high 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting to go along with nine rebounds, four steals and three assists. Courtney Carruthers (13 points), Klaire Varney (10) Kelley Wandell (10) and Shelby Hix (10) also scored in double figures.
