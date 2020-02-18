There might be no better time for a team to be at home than in the days leading up to the postseason. Maryville College’s women hope that allows them to add to their already building momentum.
The Scots have not had to travel for two weeks and will play a fourth consecutive home game tonight when they host Covenant College in the first round of the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
The winner will travel to North Carolina Wesleyan for a quarterfinal game on Saturday.
Maryville (18-7, 11-5 USAC) has won the first three games in the current homestand. One of them came in dominant fashion — 98-54 — over Covenant (10-15, 7-9) on Feb. 12.
“The fact that we have a week here leading up to it, I hope that gives them a little bit of confidence and comfort,” coach Darrin Travillian said. “It’s in your building, and the kids are sleeping in their beds. You have to think all that is advantageous.”
If Maryville continues to shoot it like it has recently, Covenant could be in for a long night. Maryville has shot at least 40.8% from the field in its last seven games, including a 58.5% performance against Covenant last week. That mark included 53.3% (16 of 30) from behind the arc.
The leader of the band has been freshman Courtney Carruthers, who is averaging 20 points per game over her last six appearances. That includes a 37-point performance against Covenant. In that game she shot 8 of 11 from 3-point range. Carruthers, a Maryville High School graduate, also made 5 of 6 shots from behind the arc in her last appearance — a 95-63 win over Wesleyan (Georgia) on Friday.
“She’s a shot maker,” Travillian said. “That gives you another dimension to have somebody who can put the ball in the hole.”
