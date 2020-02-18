Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

Showers early then thundershowers developing later in the day. High 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.