It was not nearly as easy for Maryville College on Wednesday night as it was the last time it faced Covenant College, but it was good enough and just what the doctor ordered to keep the season alive.
Maryville rode strong defense early and led by double digits throughout the second half en route to a 73-56 victory in the first round of the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament at Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
Now winners of four in a row, Maryville (19-7) advances to the quarterfinals and will face No. 2 seed from the Eastern Division North Carolina Wesleyan (19-5) on the road at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The last time Maryville welcomed Covenant (10-16) to Boydson Baird Gymnasium was exactly one week before Wednesday’s tournament opener. A hot-shooting night carried Maryville to a 98-54 win and a regular season sweep of its closest rival. Maryville also won by 14 points on Covenant’s home floor in January.
“Last week we had a much better flow to our game than we did today, but this is tournament play now. It’s not going to be so easy,” Maryville coach Darrin Travillian said. “The biggest concern I had exactly a week ago was there was a chance we could see Covenant tonight and I didn’t want any kind of a sense of comfort going in to that.”
Any fear Travillian had was squashed early in Wednesday’s game.
Maryville set the tone with its defense in the first quarter. It hounded the passing lanes and got nine steals in the first 10 minutes. Until Covenant attempted three shots in the final 26 seconds of the quarter, Maryville had more steals than Covenant had field goal attempts. Covenant finished the quarter with 10.
The 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter was necessary for Maryville to maintain control throughout the second quarter. The offense had been executing at a high rate during the first three games of the win streak, but that wasn’t the case in the first half.
Maryville made 1 of 9 from behind the arc. It rode senior Kelley Wandell, who had eight points and five rebounds in the first two quarters, to a 30-16 halftime lead.
Wandell finished as the team’s leading scorer with 18 points in 19 minutes. She also had eight rebounds, including seven offensive.
“We had energy,” Wandell said. “We were flying around everywhere and getting in the way of their passes. Coach T says it a lot when we do scouting — if we’ll defend it they’ll throw it to us. It was working out for us. It got our offense started by getting all those steals.”
Covenant struggled again in the first five minutes of the third quarter and then called a timeout to regroup. The visitors made a 3-pointer on each of their next three possessions, but Maryville responded with two-point buckets against the press all three times to limit the damage.
Covenant got a little more than Travillian said he would have liked, but he said he also had to give the visitors credit for playing well with the season on the line.
Junior Klaire Varney matched Wandell’s 18 points and added nine rebounds, seven steals and three assists. Freshmen Courtney Carruthers (15 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals) and Abbi Joseph (10 points, five rebounds) provided big sparks off the bench.
Now Maryville turns its focus to a team the players on the current roster have never played. The seven-hour drive might be daunting, but Maryville has been up to the task in tough spots several times this season.
Though the opponent was not as strong, Wednesday’s game sneakily added to that because Maryville needed to make sure it didn’t get too lackadaisical. The Scots will face a different kind of challenge on Saturday — once again with their season on the line.
“It’s hard to play the team we just played because we beat them by 40 and we had also beaten them when we played them there,” Wandell said. “So you go into the game with confidence that you’re going to win. I think it will start to hit us more when we have more competition. We always play better when it’s a harder team.”
