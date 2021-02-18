The Maryville College girls basketball team cruised to an 8-0 start, untested by the teams it matched up against, but that changed in a 64-55 win over LaGrange on Thursday — its first victory with a single-digit margin.
"I'm proud of the toughness and resolve of this team," Maryville College coach Darrin Travillian said in a university release. "We definitely had to find creative ways to get it gone, and this team made it happen. We knew the backboards would be crucial, and Kelley (Wandell) was a force inside."
Wandell paced the Scots (9-0, 9-0 USA South) with her third double-double of the season, logging 13 points and 18 rebounds. Sophomore guard and Maryville alum Coutney Carruthers (13 points), senior guard Elsa Eckenrod (12), senior forward Shelby Hix (10) and freshman guard Jordan Heifner (10) joined Wandell in double figures.
Maryville College limited LaGrange (8-1, 8-1) to 24% shooting — its lowest clip of the season.
The two sides will cap a home-and-home series at 3 p.m. Saturday inside Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.