With his team playing flat and trailing by five points, Darrin Travillian swears that his halftime talk wasn’t about basketball at all.
“We talked about there are tons of times in your life where you are going to be thrown an unbelievable curve, you are going to be dealt some crazy adversity, you’re going to have things not line up the way you want them to,” the Maryville coach told The Daily Times.
“The defining moment is, so what do you do? You have a choice to roll over, or to try to find a way. You still might not find a way, but it’s the trying, and that’s what we talked about. This is one of those moments where you measure who you are.”
The Lady Scots took the message to heart and measured up quickly. Maryville College (6-9, 3-3 Collegiate Conference of the South) scored 13 unanswered points to start the third quarter and controlled the game thereafter to claim a 60-48 win over Huntingdon (2-11, 2-5) Sunday afternoon on Randy Lambert Court.
The turnaround featured strong ball movement and assists, starting with seniors Courtney Carruthers and Anna Kate Bechman whipping around the ball outside before Bechman found Emma Huskey for a layup. Olivia Cathers rang up a trey, then dished outside to Hailey Cronk for another 3-pointer. The defewnse forced two straight Hawk turnovers and Carruthers made another nice assist to Cathers for a layup and the Scots never trailed again.
Carruthers finished as game-high scorer with 18 points, all but four coming in the second half, including three shots from beyond the arc. The Maryville High School product also led the Scots with six assists.
“We depend so much on (Carruthers), because we’re such a young team,” sophomore Emma Huskey said. “She shoots so well, like no other, but she also realizes that we as a team can shoot and contribute too. She’s really a leader. We’re such a young team, we have to look at her and say ‘oh, we have to do what she has to do.’”
Huskey scored 11 of her 12 points in the second half and claimed a double-double, picking up her 10th rebound in the game’s final seconds. The former Sevier County Bearette caused extra problems inside for Huntingdon, being fouled six times while ending with no fouls assessed against her.
“I bet you that four of those fouls were charges she took,” Travillian said. “Our assistant coach Jordan Ballard is the MC all-time leader in charges taken, and (Huskey) has made it very clear that she is pursuing that record. As a sophomore, I think she has a really good chance to chase her on that by the time she’s done. She’s willing to take the physicality of the game, she’s a tough kid. She’s always been a workhorse on the boards.”
Cathers finished with 11 points and 3 assists. Travillian also praised the play of the bench, noting that due to foul issues several players saw many more minutes than normal.
“Bench players stepped in and kept it competitive, so then we had some kids with fresher legs in the second half,” Travillian said. “Belle Starnes hasn’t played much at all but stepped in today with 14 minutes. We don’t win without her filling those minutes. Kinsee LeFevers gave us eight minutes, and (Bechman) who usually plays about 5-6 minutes per game gave us 27 minutes, and we were +19 with her on the floor today.
Maryville started the game with a quick 4-0 lead on short jumpers from Cathers and Caruthers but Huntingdon ran off the next seven points and finished the period up 14-11.
Both teams struggled with turnovers in the second quarter. The Scots were called for two charges, one on an apparently sure layup, and managed only eight points. Maryville College went 0-for-4 on treys while Huntingdon hit one and added an old-fashioned 3-point play on a run-out layup and bonus from Kinstin Davis. Maryville trailed 24-19 at the break.
The 13-0 run after the break gave Maryville its first lead since early in the game and the Scots entered the final period up 42-35, stretching the lead to as many as 16 points in the last three minutes.
Maryville breaks a three-game losing streak with the win and hosts Wesleyan in another CCS contest with a 6 p.m. tipoff on Friday Jan. 20
