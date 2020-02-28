Coming off one of its best performances of the season, the Maryville College women’s basketball team will have to be even better in its next one.
That’s how it goes when a team is this deep into the postseason.
Maryville will take on regular season champion Berea College in the semifinals of the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament today (Saturday, Feb. 29) on Berea’s home court in Kentucky.
Their game tips off the doubleheader at 1 p.m. The second semifinal pits William Peace against Piedmont. Saturday’s winners will meet for the title at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The task in front of Maryville (20-7) is as difficult as it gets this time of year. Berea (23-3) has won 18 of its last 19 games and beat Maryville twice during the regular season by an average of 17.5 points. They were two performances the Scots would like to forget, and fortunately for them, they have the luxury of doing that, coach Darrin Travillian said.
“The good thing is the 80 minutes we’ve played against them don’t carry over,” Travillian said. “We just have to win 40 minutes, find a way one time to get it done. In both previous matchups there were situations we were one and two-possession games late. We didn’t continue to make plays and Berea continued to make plays.”
Maryville will try to carry over the momentum from its quarterfinal win at North Carolina Wesleyan. Wesleyan was the second highest scoring team in the conference after Berea, and Maryville limited the Bishops to 66 points — more than 11 points below their season average.
The Scots’ offense operated at a high level, too. Led by juniors Elsa Eckenrod and Shelby Hix, who combined to shoot 9-for-15 from 3-point range and scored 41 points, Maryville turned it on in the second half. After scoring 26 points in the first half, the Scots erupted for 49 points in the second half.
“It was one of the games this year we sort of put it all together,” Travillian said. “That was one of our biggest challenges all year. How are we going to defend and take care of the ball? If we can hang around in the boards or win it then we have typically won that game.”
Maryville has won 20 games this season for the first time since 2017 and with a pair of its best performances this weekend could snap another significant streak — years without making the NCAA Tournament.
The Scots went to five in a row under Travillian through 2016 but have not returned since that run.
A road win over No. 10-ranked Transylvania in November proved this season’s version of the Scots is capable of winning at the highest level.
The strong second half they played against North Carolina Wesleyan showed they’re closer to that level than they have been in more than three months.
After a long season of ups and downs, Travillian said it’s finally time to take the final exam.
“The exciting part is you’re playing to hang a banner,” he said. “This s like the ultimate report card. Either you get to hang one or your don’t. You’ve chased it all year. You’ve tweaked things and you’ve pushed buttons. You’ve done all you can do. There is no mystery anymore. How are you going to close this thing out?”
