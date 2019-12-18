The Maryville College women’s basketball team outshot Berea College on Wednesday night, but the Mountaineers went on to win the USA South matchup, 70-56, in Berea, Kentucky.
Maryville (8-4, 2-2 USA South) posted a 42.3% effort from the floor while Berea (9-2, 3-0) shot 36.8%. However, a big first quarter lifted the Mountaineers to the conference win.
Freshman Abbi Joseph led the Scots in both points and rebounds, tallying 14 points and seven boards. Klaire Varney added 13 points while Courtney Carruthers posted a dozen points off the bench.
Maryville was outrebounded, 50-26, while the Scots' defense held Berea to eight second-chance points.
Maryville College will have the Christmas break off before it returns to action on Jan. 1. The Scots will host non-conference foe Sewanee at 2 p.m.
