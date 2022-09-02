The Maryville College women’s soccer program has been marked by transition the past two seasons.
Head coach Pepe Fernandez has been tasked with replacing one talented outgoing senior class with another crop of young freshmen. That’s especially been true ahead of the Scots’ 2022 campaign.
MC lost seven players to graduation off of last year’s team that went 11-7-2 and reached the USA South Conference semifinals. Among those losses were All-USA South first team forward Bailey Sipos, who scored 51 career goals and 2021 All-USA South Tournament first team defender Maggie Wilson. The goals of competing for a league title are still there, even in the new Collegiate Conference of the South and with the roster attrition, but Fernandez knows his team will have to rely heavily on what experienced players the Scots will return.
“I think our expectations are to be right there competing for conference championships and try to get into the national picture,” Fernandez said. “It’s an interesting team in that there are some really top notch players in key positions. We’ve gone through two years of graduating some of the best players that have ever played here. We have 12 freshmen that look like good players. They’re the Maryville type of players that fit the system but they’re still unproven in games.
“It’s usually those upperclassmen that will win games early on, so the few returning upperclassmen that we have are really going to have to step up their game and teach the younger players how to win and lose.”
Those returning players include two-time All-USA South midfielder Hailey Cartt, midfielder Macy Lindsey, forward Katie O’Brien, junior defender Alex Smith, goalkeeper Sophie Turner and midfielder Phoebe Derring, who Fernandez cited as one of the team’s most vocal leaders. While their positions are set, they will have a mix of freshmen to try and lead on the pitch.
“Our starting goalkeeper (Turner) is coming back, which is good to have her back but there could be three freshmen starting in the back with her. In the midfield, two returning starters there, but we’ll need two or three (freshmen) there, as well. Upfront, we’ll need two new starters there. Phoebe Deering has stepped up as a really good leader for us. The whole (freshmen) group has been good. They’re a group of very good soccer players. They’re trying to figure out their way, figure out college soccer, figure out classes, all of that stuff is hitting them like any other group.
“That’s why I think the returning players are going to be so important for us early on, but as a group they are a talented group. Ten of the 12 (freshmen) are fighting for starting spots already.”
The Scots open the season against Adrian College at the Sewanee Fall Classic at 4:30 p.m. ET today and will play six more non-conference games before jumping into CCS play on Sept. 22 at home against Belhaven.
According to Fernandez, the non-conference slate provides a much-needed opportunity for the freshmen to acclimate to the college game. It’s also a chance for him to see the progression of his team between the week 1 and week 3 when postseason implications begin to really matter.
“With the way the NCAA does preseason, those non-conference games, especially in the first couple of weekends, are almost an extension of the preseason,” Fernandez said. “You’ve got really one choice on the physical side, you can really kill the kids and get them in top notch shape and then run the risk of a lot of injuries, or you can do it like we do it. We want to see this progression.
“We want our kids to obviously get into shape but we want them to improve over the next couple of weeks and use these first non-conference games to get themselves better for conference play and get them the experience that they need.”
