Maryville College women’s basketball coach Darrin Travillian described Saturday’s USA South game against Covenant as a “learning experience.”
For the first time this season, his Scots were in danger of losing in the second half. In the first half, MC committed 15 turnovers, mustered just 14 points and trailed by six.
In the second half, the Scots showcased their resilience. Maryville made enough big plays and buried enough critical jump shots to remain unbeaten with a 53-49 conference victory over Covenant in Boydson Baird Gymnasium on the MC campus.
Courtney Carruthers led Maryville College with 16 points. Jordan Heifner added 10 and Shelby Hix contributed nine. The Scots trailed, 27-23, in the third, but closed the frame on a 13-0 run to seize a 36-27 lead. When Covenant went on a 9-0 run to even the score, Carruthers answered with a jumper, and Hix splashed a triple on the next possession.
“You would much rather sit here and be like, ‘It wasn’t pretty, but we found a way,’ as opposed to sitting here thinking, ‘Well, we came up short and we didn’t do this or that kind of thing,’” Travillian told The Daily Times. “I’m proud of them because I think we had some people step up and make some big shots and grab one or two really big offensive rebounds down the stretch. Shelby (Hix) grabbed a huge one late and she hit a couple of huge 3-pointers right in front of our bench that made a world of difference.
“We found a way. That’s kind of the thing right now: You try to find a way to win and keep things moving along. We will definitely take this win for sure.”
The Scots (4-0, 4-0 USA South) also prevailed without leading scorer Klaire Varney, who missed both games this weekend with an injury. Travillian said there isn’t a specific timeline for her return.
Maryville College overcame Varney’s absence on Friday by draining 15 3-pointers during an 87-54 drubbing. On Saturday, they relied on defense, holding Covenant to 29% shooting from the field and forcing 20 turnovers.
“I think all you have to do is look at these two games and you get a whole realization about how important she is,” Travillian said. “She initiates so much for the entire team. … Today was the day where we really had to do it more on the defensive end and where we had to grind out some possessions where we could. Hopefully, we realize we can win different kinds of games. That’s part of the learning curve.”
