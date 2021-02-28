The Maryville College women's basketball team suffered a 76-65 loss to Piedmont in its regular-season finale Sunday as a second-half rally fell short.
The Lions (14-3, 12-0 USA South) outscored the Scots (10-2, 10-2), 21-9, in the second quarter to take a 38-23 lead into halftime. Maryville College trimmed the deficit to as low as five in the fourth quarter before another Piedmont spurt extended its advantage back to double digits.
Maryville College celebrated Senior Day, honoring six seniors in Kelley Wandell, Shelby Hix, Elsa Eckenrod, Klaire Varney, Holland Jerrolds and Hannah Jones in the Scots' final regular season contest.
Those senior combined for 53 of MC's 65 points, with Varney tallying a team-high 25 points. Wandell and Eckenrod scored 10 each, while Hix added eight.
Maryville College now turns its attention to the USA South West Division tournament, where it will host LaGrange on Wednesday. The Scots swept the regular-season series with the Panthers, winning by an average margin of 10 points.
