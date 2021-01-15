The Maryville College women’s basketball team opened its season with a 90-71 victory over Huntingdon on Friday at home.
Maryville led 56-50 with 1:25 left in the third quarter before pulling away with a 16-4 run that extended into the final frame en route to the USA South win.
Kelley Wandell led the Scots (1-0) with 16 points and 13 rebounds while Klaire Varney led the team in scoring with 24 points.
Huntingdon (0-1) jumped out to a 21-15 first-quarter lead after making 61% of its shots, including a 5-for-9 effort from beyond the arc.
Maryville kept pace before coming alive in the second quarter. The Scots outscored Huntingdon 28-16 that frame, during which they were 10-for-13 from the floor, to enter halftime ahead 43-37.
Maryville will host Huntingdon again Saturday at 3 p.m.
