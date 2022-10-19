When Sierra Lee knocked across her third goal Wednesday, it was proof of just how far along the sophomore forward has come for Maryville College.
A season ago, she may not have finished those scoring opportunities with goals. During Maryville’s 8-1 home win over Berea, in which Lee tallied a hat trick to push her goal total this season to 10, there was no question she would deliver.
“(Lee) has played great. She’s been great all year long,” Maryville College coach Pepe Fernandez told The Daily Times. “Her freshman year, she was able to create a lot of chances. This year, she’s finishing the chances. She’s been one of the best scorers in the conference this year.”
Lee was motivated by more than just statistics. With the Scots (9-4-3, 5-1-1 CCS) fighting for the best possible postseason scenario, which would include hosting during the Collegiate Conference of the South tournament, she took it upon herself to help her team’s chances.
“I just wanted to do the best for my team, knowing we needed this win today to try and host our first round of the conference (tournament),” Lee said. “I just did what I needed to do to get that for us.”
Hannah Smoot scored on a header for Maryville less than three minutes into the match, and Hailey Cartt booted across her own goal not even three minutes later.
That’s when Lee took over, pushing across a sliding shot to the left side of the goal, then finding the net again with just over 27 minutes remaining in the first half, giving the Scots a quick 4-0 lead.
“It’s good (to have a quick start),” Fernandez said. “They play a really high line in the back, and so we thought it was important. We did a lot of work on that. The girls played very smart, kept themselves onside. That’s the key against that high line. If you beat it and beat it early, it makes it really difficult to play it after that. Then they had to change, and we were able to possess the ball after that.”
“I feel like (a quick start) motivates us to work hard throughout the whole game,” Lee added. “Starting off strong is always the best way to get going.”
Chloe Chase and Macy Lindsey added goals to make it a 6-0 Maryville advantage by halftime.
Out of the break, Lee scored for the third time, and while Kristin Fischli gave Berea (2-12-2, 2-4-1) it’s lone goal with just over 15 minutes left in the match, Bonnie Lauderback capped off Maryville’s dominant night with the Scots’ final score seven minutes later.
Piedmont and Belhaven were ahead of MC in the conference standings, and the Scots are hoping for both to falter down the stretch to help Maryville have at least a share of the regular season title.
“I think for us, we’ve been really good at home with the girls, and playing at home is a big advantage to us,” Fernandez said. “The way the conference tournament is set up, with three games in a week, you don’t want to be the team that has one of those long trips in any of those games.
“So I think that’s definitely an advantage if you get that higher seed, and we’ve talked about it during the season. Had a couple slip-ups on the road, but we’re right there where we want to be.”
