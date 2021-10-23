Fifth-year senior Bailey Sipos recorded a brace and fellow senior Zoe Van Hook and sophomores Hailey Cartt and Katie O’Brien added goals as Maryville dominated the LaGrange College Lady Panthers in a 5-1 victory in an afternoon doubleheader with the men.
Maryville (10-6-2, 6-2 USA South) dominated play against LaGrange (5-6-1, 3-4-1). The Scots finished with a 12-4 edge in corner kicks, a 12-4 shots-on-goal advantage and a 30-5 overall shot advantage.
Sipos opened scoring ten minutes into action, dribbling in diagonally from just outside the penalty arc then pelting a shot past the diving LaGrange goalkeeper.
Nine minutes later, Cartt took in a Macy Lindsey through-ball and rammed in a rocket shot for the only extra goal the Scots ended up needing.
Van Hook’s goal was a high 40-yard blast skipping off the LaGrange keeper’s extended fingertips into the back net. Less than one minute later, Delaney Muldoon picked up an assist feeding O’Brien, who sent in a nice curving liner from just inside the penalty area corner.
LaGrange managed to avert the shutout when defender Madison Demkowski struck the back net on a long free kick from 35 yards out.
Sipos scored her second goal in the 52nd minute, taking a pass into the penalty area from Sierra Lee. The Hardin Valley product moved across the goal face, juked both a final defender and the goalkeeper with one nice fake then carried further across to see open net before firing in.
“We were really able to put them away quick,” Bailey said. “We were able to score in the first five minutes and that’s huge. You just want to put a team like that away, and don’t give them any opportunities. The final score really reflected how hard we worked up top.”
The final 38 minutes after Bailey’s second goal went scoreless. Maryville preserved the margin of victory with freshman keepers Sydney Mahr and Kaitlyn Koster spelling starter Sophie Turner, who finished with two saves.
“We’ve started connecting passes and putting the ball in the net more, lately,” Maryville College coach Pepe Fernandez said. “Some of our scorers who were cold earlier in the year have started finding the back of the net, and that’s been a big difference. We’ve played good soccer all year long, but just hadn’t finished.”
