Maryville College coach Ben Fox believes his team should have as much — if not more — confidence than it has had all season when it travels to Danville, Virginia to take on Averett at 6 p.m. today.
The Scots may carry a winless record onto Daly Field inside Frank R. Campbell Stadium, but their last win came against the Cougars five months ago at the conclusion of the shortened 2021 spring season.
“You watch that game and we executed what we did,” Fox told The Daily Times. “We had guys open and we hit them. We had some guys make some spectacular individual plays, but it was nothing out of the realm of what they do every day.
“At one point in the second half, every play we had six freshmen on the field offensively. A lot of those kids have played and are back, and hopefully they will use that as confidence because they should remember that they’ve done this before in a game against these guys.”
Maryville College (0-3, 0-1 USA South) amassed 377 total yards in that meeting while forcing four turnovers, jumping out to a 27-10 lead before two fourth-quarter touchdowns from Averett made the final score less lopsided.
Those final nine minutes, 15 seconds, however, displayed the Cougars at their best.
Averett quarterback Bryce Jackson completed 11 of 20 passes for 156 of his 331 yards during that span, and the junior currently leads the USA South Athletic Conference in passing with 1,028 yards through the first three games of the season.
The Scots got a taste of the Air Raid system the Cougars feature against Methodist in their conference opener a week ago, allowing Monarch quarterback Brandon Bullins to go 23-for-32 for 258 yards and four touchdowns.
“I think there is some familiarity,” Fox said. “Methodist and Averett are both teams that were really talented last year, have been talented and have a lot of upperclassmen. It’s an experienced team that has been in their system, on both sides of the ball, for awhile, and it’s going to be a great challenge.”
Maryville College can help itself on defense by generating takeaways and winning the turnover battle, but it has yet to do that this season, posting a minus-seven turnover margin that ranks tied for 227th in Division III.
The Scots may boast a victory over the Cougars this calendar year, but they know a repeat performance is not a given. It is going to take a lot more than confidence to pick up their first win of the season.
“We have to be honest and say that is a really good football team that we’re playing,” Fox said. “There were some people that were picking them to win our conference.They’re really talented, but I have told our guys from Day 1 — in an honest assessment of what has happened if you’ve really looked at it — we’re good enough to play with everyone on our schedule, but we’re not good enough to just not get ready and go play anybody and beat them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.