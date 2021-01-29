The Maryville College men’s basketball team held Huntingdon more than 30 points under its season scoring average in a 68-45 victory on Friday inside Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium.
The Scots (4-1, 4-1 USA South) limited the Hawks (1-5, 1-2) to 31.5% shooting and forced 24 turnovers, which led to 24 points.
“The crazy thing is I think we can be better than what we were today,” Maryville College coach Raul Placeres said in a university release. “I think we had some breakdowns early in our zone where we allowed a couple 3s, but I’m extremely proud of our team.
“I told them that if you can combine 10 to 12 steals and blocks combined in a game, you’re usually doing pretty good. We had 13 steals and six blocks today. I thought we were extremely active, and we communicated pretty well.”
MC took a 28-21 lead into halftime but quickly extended that advantage with a 14-0 run in the opening six minutes, eight seconds of the second half. Huntingdon missed all eight of their field-goal attempts and gave the ball away five times during that span.
Maryville College junior small forward Kevin Chong paced the Scots with 17 points while senior point guard JR Sanders and sophomore shooting guard Myles Rasnick added 13 and 10, respectively. Sophomore Felix Uadiale snagged 12 rebounds to go along with six points.
“We’re working hard, if we have a conference tournament like we’re planning, to hopefully be one of top teams at the end of this and compete for a conference championship,” Placeres said. “We’re really focusing – as cliché as it sounds – on getting better at each practice, each shoot around, each film session and in each game.
“This is still an extremely young team that we’re coaching. Every game is a new experience, but we’re really proud of the guys today for their effort and taking pride in the defense.”
The Scots will attempt to extend their winning streak to four games in the finale of their weekend series with Huntingdon at 3 p.m. today.
