Jemari Steward’s phone rang Monday with a strange request.
A fellow student wanted to dress up as Steward for Halloween, but she needed the iconic accessory that has become a staple in Steward’s gameday outfit to complete the costume.
The sophomore offensive lineman was happy to oblige, lending her a yellow Walmart vest.
“People on campus notice me for having a Walmart vest on, and I like that,” Steward told The Daily Times.
The vests used to be part of a very different work outfit back when Steward used to push carts at Walmart before arriving at Maryville College.
He found another use for them this season.
As the Scots prepared for fall camp, the Atlanta native put one on for a team meeting, and the rest is history.
“I like to be different, and one day I was thinking, ‘What if I put this Walmart vest on and walk in the room?” Steward said. “I was like, ‘My thing is going to be I’m clocked in.’ I walk in and everybody was like, ‘Why you have a Walmart vest on?’ and I was like, ‘I’m clocked in. It’s time to go to work.’
“Now, every gameday, I have that vest on and it let’s everybody know.”
“He wore it the first time, and I just asked him what he was doing,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox added. “I thought he left his shirt at the house, but he said, ‘No, we’re going to work. It’s my work vest.’
“If it gets him in the right mindset, then I love it.”
Steward and the Walmart vests he sports underneath his No. 63 jersey have become a fixture along a Maryville College offensive line that has played an integral part in the Scots offensive success.
MC (4-5, 4-2 USA South) ranks fourth in the USA South in both passing offense (253.3) and rushing defense (148.4).
“(Steward) played really good high school football outside of Atlanta, and he brings a consistent, competitive personality,” Fox said. “He wants to win drills in practice because they matter to him. He volunteers to be in some very selfless jobs like the punt shield and the field-goal team. Those are quite frankly some of the worst jobs in football, but he cares about winning and will do it right.”
Steward has been just as important in Maryville College’s locker room, and his surging popularity on campus comes as no surprise to Fox.
“He’s boisterous, exciting and fun to be around, but at his core he is very kind,” Fox said. “He makes friends very easy because he has a very dynamic personality. He is a natural leader, and he’s had that from the jump. It’s easy for him.
“I wouldn’t be shocked if he was the most well-known and popular player on our team, quite frankly.”
Steward is embracing the love and making the most of his newfound celebrity.
Maryville College travels to Jackson, Mississippi, to face Belhaven to wrap up its season next week after an open date Saturday. The Walmart vest will be packed, and when the game kicks off, it will be time to go to work.
“Any school I’ve been to, I’m always into something,” Steward said. “I’m already known on campus as Big Icky, so I already had a name for myself, but with the Walmart vest, I’m trying to make that pop off.
“I know one of my friends’ mom said she is going to get the whole family Walmart vests. It’s motivated me to go harder because I’m trying to make it pop off.”
