Maryville College coach Ben Fox felt like he had a good gauge on his newly-acquired program after an abbreviated four-game season seven months ago.
The barometer turned out to be broken.
The level of play in the spring proved to be well below what the Scots have experienced throughout this fall. All four of their games in the spring, which were against North Carolina Wesleyan, Huntingdon, Brevard and Averett, were decided by 11 or fewer points. Each meeting with those same teams, with the exception of North Carolina Wesleyan, had a margin of defeat of 19 or more this season.
The realization of how far behind Maryville College is to the leaders of the USA South was startling, but it was also necessary as Fox attempts to rebuild the program to championship level.
“We now have a better idea of what we need to work on because you go through spring practice and you think you have a good idea, but some things change,” Fox said. “We had some guys get hurt this spring, the ebbs and flows with everything being new and the quality of football that was being played across the country in the spring was not nearly what it was this fall.
“Now we know even more what we need to improve and just figure out what we have to do make those improvements, whether it’s recruiting, player development — probably a mix of both — or whatever it may be.”
The Scots (3-8, 3-4 USA South) will complete their first full season under Fox when they host Greensboro (0-9, 0-7) at 1 p.m. today on Honaker Field having already taken some important steps in getting the program back to where it was a few years ago.
None were more critical than figuring out a ground attack that was anemic through the first eight games in Fox’s tenure. Maryville College averaged 52.4 yards per game and 1.7 yards per carry during that span before rattling off 185 yards against Southern Virginia on Oct. 2.
However, the Scots would have to wait two more weeks for an actual breakthrough. Brevard limited them 41 yards on 32 carries, but one possession in which junior running back Cody Estep recorded five straight runs for a total of 53 yards, capped by an 11-yard touchdown, to answer a game-tying score by the Battling Bishops changed everything.
Maryville College has rushed for a combined 441 yards in the two games since — 22 yards less than it had through the first seven games of the season.
“When you look at it, we’re not really losing any line of scrimmage or box players on offense, so being able to figure out how we were going to run the football and what fit our guys, that is what we needed to figure out,” Fox said. “Everything else, especially offensively, fits together after that.”
The Scots have also seen several underclassmen starting along the defensive line and at corner develop throughout the season to lend improvement to a defense that has struggled for most of the season.
Each of those signs of growth have Maryville College feeling better about its outlook in the coming years, but the focus is on closing this one with a victory and moving forward from there.
“I think it gives you a shot of momentum because everybody goes out on a positive note,” Fox said. “Momentum is kind of a flywheel, and I’ve said a bunch that confidence breeds success and success breeds confidence. The hope is that you end on a win and bring more confidence heading into the offseason.We have a great offseason — really train harder than the majority of our team has ever had to work to make sure it’s an authentic experience — and that’ll breed more success.
“Hopefully that becomes something that we carry over into spring practice so that it can lead to more successes in training camp and next fall.”
