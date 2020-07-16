Maryville College graduate Shannon Reagan added yet another big award to her crowded trophy case.
A three-year start with the soccer team, Reagan on Thursday was named the USA South Athletic Conference's female Athlete of the Year.
"(Winning this award) is such an incredible honor, and I am extremely humbled," Reagan said. "I am so incredibly thankful for all of the support that I have been given by my parents, coaches, teammates, professors and friends and for the opportunity to complete my undergraduate and athlete careers at Maryville College.
"The memories and skills that I will take with me into my future are priceless and will never be taken for granted."
Reagan, a native of Tullahoma, was named the conference's women's soccer Player of the Year in the fall after leading the league in goals (21) and assists (11).
She finished her career with 45 goals and 19 assists in 56 games.
The high-scoring forward led the Scots to Western Division titles in each of her three seasons. Maryville went 22-0-1 against division foes during that time.
In December, Reagan was named the NCAA Division III Academic All-American of the Year. She was the first Maryville athlete to earn the award.
In March, was awarded a prestigious NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. She was also the first Maryville athlete to earn that award, too.
Reagan is currently enrolled at Trevecca-Nazarene, where she is studying to be a physician's assistant.
"She has been a great example of what it means to be a balanced student-athlete, as she excelled both in the rigorous curriculum and on the soccer pitch as a Scot," Maryville athletic director Kandis Schram said.
