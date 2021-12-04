All good things may end, but the Maryville College women’s basketball team had its opportunities to maintain a winning streak against Covenant that spanned nearly two decades.
Maryville College could not put away Covenant early in the second half and its failure to protect a 4-point lead with 11 seconds left led to overtime, where the Scots from Georgia utilized all the momentum to pick up a 67-61 victory — its first over the Maryville College Scots since Jan. 8, 2002.
“It’s a real punch in the gut,” Maryville College coach Darrin Travillian told The Daily Times. “Despite the fact that we did not play well, despite the fact that we threw the ball to the wrong team consistently for 45 minutes, we still got to a place where we were in a good spot to finish the deal, but you have to make winning plays to do that, and we didn’t make plays on either end of the floor.”
An intentional foul on Covenant’s Cosette Kirsch with 15 seconds remaining appeared to seal a victory that Maryville College spent most of the second half trying to give away. Maryville’s Courtney Carruthers made both free throws and then split a pair of shots from the charity stripe to extend MC’s lead to 52-48.
Kirsch hit a 3-pointer on the other end to keep Covenant in contention, but Carruthers stretched the advantage out to 54-51 with seven seconds remaining in regulation. Maryville College had a foul to give and wanted to put Covenant on the line to avoid a potential game-tying shot, but the foul never came and Kirsch drilled a falling-away 3 from way off the line to force overtime.
“Karma is really tough,” Travillian said. “We hit that exact same shot Tuesday (against Berea to get to overtime), and sometimes the cosmos does things like that. There was definitely a plan (to foul), but she made a tough shot.”
Maryville College could have taken care of business to start the second half and prevented the possibility of any late-game theatrics, but it instead allowed Covenant to build confidence after scoring 18 first-half points.
Covenant scored 11 points in the opening four minutes, 13 seconds of the third quarter, trimming Maryville College’s eight-point halftime advantage down to four.
As its defense wavered, Maryville College was unable to mask its 27 turnovers. Nineteen of those miscues came after sophomore point guard Jordan Heifner exited with a right leg injury in the second quarter.
Covenant converted those takeaways into 17 points.
“We have to meet in the middle between trying to go fast and actually taking care of the basketball,” senior center Hannah Jones said. “We have to value the ball more because turnovers are what cost us tonight.
“(Jordan) is our starting impact, so that had an impact, but we still should have been able to come together as a team and do it for her. Somebody is always going to get hurt every season, so we have to pick it up when something like that happens.”
Maryville College failed to recover from all the happenings that led to it having to play five more minutes. Covenant opened the extra period with an 8-0 run and never allowed to Maryville College to get closer than four.
Carruthers scored a team-high 20 points for Maryville College while Jones posted a double-double with 19 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting and 14 rebounds.
Maryville College will attempt to shake off back-to-back overtime losses when it faces USA South preseason favorite Piedmont at 6 p.m. Tuesday in DeMorest, Georgia.
“It has to start with practice — we have to want it more,” Jones said. “We have to play for each other and come together as a team in order to bounce back rather than a couple of people coming to bounce back. It has to be as a team.”
