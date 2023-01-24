Maryville entered the Region 2-AA wrestling duals with decisive victories over the three other teams competing inside Maryville Junior High School’s gymnasium, and it showed.
“They were highly favored tonight, and it kind of showed in their attitudes a little bit,” Maryville coach Alex Cate told The Daily Times. “That can be a double-edged sword. It’s nice to think, ‘This is going to be an easy win,’ but at the same time, you have to stay focused and know that the next step is not going to be as easy.
“Hopefully they will get focused moving forward.”
The Rebels dispatched Karns in the semifinals, 69-12, to advance to the championship, where they handled Anderson County, 59-18, for their third consecutive region championship.
Hayden McDonald, Peyton Cooper, Cameron Abbott, Coen Lovin, Riley Lee and Collin Walsh all secured pinfall victories in both duals. Michael Colligan recorded a fall in one minute, 10 seconds over Karns’ William Johnson in the semifinals and won via forfeit in the championship.
Dominic Chimeno, Daniel Halcomb and Ben Helton also won both their matches via fall, decision, technical fall or sudden victory.
The rousing successes came more than two months after Maryville defeated Karns, 72-12, in the regular season and a week after it defeated Anderson County, 58-24.
“My message to them was that they really haven’t met their potential yet,” Cate said. “We knew that we had a really good shot to be region champs, but that is not their only goal. They want to be competitive at the state dual tournament. They’re going to have to step it up to reach their max potential and win some matches down there.”
Anderson County reached the championship dual by knocking off Heritage, 54-22.
The Mountaineers hung with the Mavericks through the first half of the match, but the inexperience of a team with only two returners from a year ago showed down the stretch.
“Stepping out there and having everyone watching you, the nerves are everything,” Heritage coach Jerry Teaster said. “We have five freshmen starting, two sophomores, three juniors and three seniors, so we’re young. They’ve accomplished a lot to even get back to the region.
“For what we have, I’m proud of them. They did a good job, but I could tell when they walked on the mat that they were scared to death because they had to win this match for the team. It’s a lot of pressure because they take pride in each other, and one thing we always build off of is that this is a family.”
Heritage’s dual season may be over, but it still has plenty to accomplish when it participates in the Region 2-AA individual championships on February 11.
“There is a lot of pressure in these duals,” Teaster said. “I love them. I love the atmosphere, and I love the energy, but I think it will help them a ton that they just have to focus on themselves. I think we’ll get some better results in the individual region, but we’ll see what happens.”
Maryville can lock up another state dual berth when it hosts Science Hill at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“I would say we’re a match or two favorite in the dual, so nothing is guaranteed when it is a match that close,” Cate said. “There are a lot of swing matches. We’re really good at 195, but they are, too. We’re really good at heavyweight, but they are, too.
“It’s very doable to win that sectional, and I think they’ll be more locked in. We’ll have to have a good practice this week and get them focused, but they were (locked in for that sectional) last year, and I hope they can repeat that performance this year.”
