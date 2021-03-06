SEVIERVILLE — Sevier County’s student section dubbed Maryville overrated before the opening tip and ate those words almost immediately.
Maryville senior guard Denae Fritz scored eight consecutive points in a span of 57 seconds to force a Sevier County timeout. Maryville coach Scott West let his players know a Class AAA sectional cannot be won in the opening minutes, but those words proved unnecessary.
The Lady Rebels never relented en route to a 56-27 drubbing of the Bearettes that punched their ticket to the BlueCross Basketball Championships for the second consecutive season.
“Our team goal has been to get back to state and win the whole thing, and I think coming out hot like we did really set the tone,” Fritz told The Daily Times. “The student section got us going, and that’s probably the worst thing for anybody to do to us because it gets us fueled up more than anything.”
Maryville (25-6) maintained that edge up until the final buzzer to set up a state quarterfinal bout with Page at 9:30 p.m. (8:30 CST) Thursday at MTSU.
The Lady Rebels reeled off a 13-0 run to start and prevented the Bearettes from scoring until Kinley Livesay hit a 3-pointer with four minutes, 27 remaining in the first quarter. It was one of nine field goals Sevier County made in what was the ninth time this season Maryville has held an opponent under 30 points.
“We’re ran off our defense the whole year,” Fritz said. “Coach West has been adamant in telling us that defense is going to win championships, and it is getting us closer and closer.”
Fritz scored game-high 22 points, 10 of which came in the opening quarter. Fellow seniors Gracie Midkiff and Aaliyah Vananda each tallied 11 points and junior guard Tatianna Cvitkovic added 10.
The only stress Maryville endured came early on the third after Fritz and Midkiff picked up their third fouls in quick succession, but it did not last long.
Vananda piloted a unit that also included Cvitkovic, junior guard Christina Anderson, junior forward Emma Mechede and freshman forward Jada Edwards for most of the third quarter and extended a 14-point halftime lead to 40-24 entering the final period.
“Denae thought I was getting a little fired up with that group, so came over during one timeout and said, ‘We got this, calm down,’” West said. “Having Denae and Gracie sit over there and watch Tater (Cvitkovic), Christina, Emma and Jade hold on, that was a big deal moving forward.”
Fritz and Midkiff returned the floor to open the fourth and helped fuel an 11-0 run that made another state tournament berth an inevitability.
Midkiff drilled a 3 nine seconds into the quarter, and Cvitkovic followed with five straight points before Fritz converted an and-one.
They came off the court shortly after and watched the reserves complete a stout defensive performance that included a 4:26 scoring drought to end the game for the Bearettes.
The final buzzer sounded and West hugged assistant coach Kayla Tillie, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia before the season, making the Lady Rebels return to trip to Murfreesboro even that much more special.
“She’s my heart when it comes to basketball, and she always has been,” West said. “She was a freshman when I took over (as the girls coach), and she won a lot of games. It meant a lot to me having her come back to help coach. Having her go through this fight has been tough, but it’s special to have her here.
“With everything going on in the world, if people would just be kind to one another and look at her, they’d realize there are more important things in life. Basketball is just a part of that, but I feel really good about our kids, what they showed tonight and that she was here to experience this.”
