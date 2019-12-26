After a long layoff and heavier-than-usual consumption, doctors recommend getting back into action gradually — starting up a bit easily.
Maryville got just what the doctor ordered in its first work after the holiday break Thursday morning with a breezy 94-50 win over Jellico to open the Maryville Christmas Tournament.
Every Rebel player saw extended action, and 13 of 14 on the roster scored. Eight Rebels hit for a total 13 3-pointers as Maryville (10-3) started with an 8-0 run and was never threatened.
“We played last Friday, so we’ve only been off five or six days,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “The biggest thing today in this tournament is playing hard and sharing the basketball. I thought those two things, we’ve been really good at all year. I think today was no different.”
The Rebels will face Jefferson County in the semifinals at 6:45 p.m. Friday.
Joe Anderson, who led Maryville with 24 points, opened scoring on a lay-up off an inbound play in the first Rebel possession. A.J. Davis then canned two quick treys to open the long-range shooting.
Jack Brown and Josh Seiler quickly joined in. Brown (15 points) hit his game-high three 3-pointers early, and Seiler added one from beyond the arc as Maryville blasted out to a 26-12 lead after one period.
“We expect that here,” Eldridge said, when asked about his team’s heavy use of the long ball. “The game has changed. You watch the NBA, you watch college, you watch high school — if you can’t shoot it, you have a tough time winning.”
Jellico (3-9) was forced to the perimeter to stop the carnage, and Maryville took advantage inside by scoring 22 points in the second quarter without any treys.
Good ball movement led to several open layups. Brown scored only two points in the quarter, but that bucket came off a strong 3-point fake and baseline drive. The finishing dunk yielded a 48-21 Rebel lead at the half.
Anderson had not hit from outside in the first half but scored six of his 12 points in the third quarter on two long-range shots. The Furman commit finished his day’s workout with a sweet assist on a back-door cut and layup by Carter Cox.
With most of the starters pulled after building a 78-32 third quarter lead, Maryville’s reserves joined the scoring frenzy in the final quarter. With strong rebounding from freshman Markel Fortenberry extending several possessions, underclass teammates Carson Jones, Terrence Dorsey, Robbie Eldridge and Nick Johnson added treys.
“Offensively, we’re just tough to guard,” Eldridge said. “We can score on the block, we can score from the perimeter, we can beat you off the bounce. We’ve got seven or eight guys that are really skilled basketball players.”
Jellico was led by its outside game. Hayden Llewellyn led all scorers with 27 points, including two treys, but was the only Blue Devil to finish with double digits. Gracin Gerber had three nice floaters running through the lane in the opening period but scored was limited to three more points after that.
“(Llewellyn) is a nice player,” Eldridge said. “But there’s just a big difference between single-A and a good AAA team. We knew who he was. He scored, but we did a good job, efficient. We made him miss some shots, too.”
Maryville had six turnovers while Jellico suffered 19. The Rebels scored several buckets in transition off steals and Jellico miscues.
“We’ve played some really good teams to this point, and we’re just averaging about seven turnovers a game,” Eldridge said. “With the guards we’ve got, we shouldn’t turn it over and thank goodness, we don’t.”
