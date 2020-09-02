Lou Burchfield has waited patiently for the first game of his senior campaign ever since Maryville exited Tucker Stadium on Dec. 7, with the Gold Ball symbolizing the program’s 17th state championship in tow.
And yet, when the Rebels ran onto Jim Renfro Field on Aug. 21, the senior linebacker was watching from his living room couch because of a forced quarantine.
“It was a tough situation,” Burchfield told The Daily Times. “The fact that all my friends were out there, and I didn’t have that opportunity.”
Burchfield and junior defensive back Thomas Fry, who was sidelined for the same reason, will make their long-awaited season debut Friday when Maryville hosts Cleveland.
The Rebels (1-0, 1-0 Region 2-6A) enter their region clash with the Blue Raiders (1-1, 0-0) after an earlier-than-expected bye week caused by Bearden being forced to postpone the start of its season until Week 3. Maryville opted to make up their meeting with Bearden on Sept. 18 when both teams had a shared bye week instead of taking a forfeit victory.
“I expect it to be tough because they’re getting better each week at what they’re doing,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “It’s kind of been hard to prepare for them because they do so many different things and you don’t know what their bread and butter is because it is brand new to them.”
Maryville attempted to make the best out of a bad situation by utilizing the time to sort through its defensive depth chart. None of the starting spots up for grabs were solidified, but the Rebels do feel like their defense made strides over the past two weeks.
“We worked on a lot of stuff, stuff that isn’t even Cleveland related,” Burchfield said. “We have a whole bunch of new guys, so we just have to get the mechanics of playing the positions we have to play down.
“That’s what the bye week was for, just figuring out what we’re going to do in certain situations.”
The defense will be tested in its return, especially a secondary that replaces three of four starters from last season’s championship team.
Cleveland features several wide receivers listed at 6-feet or taller, and the groups combination of athleticism and ball skills has been on display in its first two games of their season against Knoxville Central and Hardin Valley.
“It will be a challenge for our secondary to keep them in front of us, for one, and then we have to win 50/50 balls,” Hunt said. “If we don’t, they’re going to make some really big plays that flip the field and maybe even potentially score. We have to do a good job of knocking balls down, or even going up and getting one or two.”
Maryville’s defense looked stout against William Blount to open the season, limiting the Governors to 118 yards. It should be even better with the return of Burchfield and Fry, especially after the duo had to wait two weeks longer than expected to step on the field.
“I can’t wait,” Burchfield said. “I’m ready to walk through the front of the stadium and play in front of all the fans, my family and all my friends. It’s a great feeling knowing that it’s coming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.