Cleveland football knows to be the best, it has to beat the best.
The program’s official Twitter account acknowledged as much Friday morning, and also alluded that its meeting with Maryville would be an important step in the Blue Raiders’ journey to the top.
“Change is occurring on Raider Drive,” the tweet read. “Let’s put the state on notice.”
Instead, it was Maryville’s defense that made a statement against a talented Cleveland offense en route to a 34-7 victory inside Shields Stadium.
“That’s a really good football team that is going to make some noise this year,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “They’re really well-coached — they have a coach who has coached in a state championship and took Alcoa to the wire, and they have two good coordinators — and they have some playmakers.
“I was proud of our defense for hanging in there. … They’re going to fight — I know they will.”
Cleveland (1-2, 0-1 Region 2-6A) played Maryville (2-0, 2-0) closer than the score indicated.
The Blue Raiders crossed the 50-yard line on six of their eight offensive possessions, but the Rebels put forth a masterful display of bend-but-don’t-break defense.
A 30-yard reception by Cleveland wide receiver Destun Thomas put Cleveland in position to get on the board first, but senior cornerback Travis Reeder prevented that by intercepting a Gage Kinsey pass intended for a slanting Kley McGowan.
Maryville responded with a nine-play, 52-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown from senior running back Parker McGill for the first quarter’s only score.
“We watched film all week and it was the perfect distance for (that slant),” Reeder said. “I knew they were going to try and get the first down, and I just read it and saw it coming.”
It was a sign of things to come.
Cleveland reached Maryville territory on their next two possessions but turned it over on downs both times.
The Rebels got another fourth-down stop on the Blue Raiders’ second drive of the third quarter, and capped a strong defensive performance with a DJ Burns interception in the fourth.
“The thing I’ve always said is when you find something that you’re having success with, you have to continue to do that,” Cleveland coach Marty Wheeler said. “The thing that makes them really good is they play consistently for the entire ballgame.
“When we were playing well, we were having success, but we didn’t do it consistently enough. When you do that, they make you pay for it.”
Maryville turned three of those defensive stops into touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Carson Jones and junior wide receiver Markel Fortenberry connected for a 59-yard touchdown after Cleveland’s first turnover on downs, and McGill scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season after the Blue Raiders’ failed to convert on fourth down in the third quarter.
McGill rushed for 185 yards on 16 carries while Fortenberry and senior wide receiver Nick Dagel each hauled in two receptions for a combined 97 yards. Jones completed nine of his 13 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
“Those four kids that are becoming household names, they’re great kids,” Hunt said. “They’re so much fun to coach. I pinch myself all the time, like, ‘How lucky am I?’ It’s such a blessing to coach good football players and great kids.”
Cleveland proved it has a reason to exhibit the confidence it had before strolling onto Jim Renfro Field, but Maryville showed why it still reigns supreme.
“Going into next week (against Alcoa), we didn’t want to have to step it up even more,” Burns said. “We want to be at the same level against everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.