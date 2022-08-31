Maryville reached its 22nd consecutive state semifinal a year ago, but Farragut nearly put an end to that historic streak.
The Admirals played keep-away at an elite level, converting six of their 14 third-down attempts and three of their five fourth-down attempts en route to possessing the ball for 30 minutes.
The Rebels made the most of what time they did have on offense, scoring on four of their first five offensive possessions and moving the chains on a game-sealing fourth-and-1 on their final series to seal a 28-21 victory on Nov. 19 inside Shields Stadium.
Maryville will settle for a region-opening win in any fashion, but it hopes its meeting with Farragut at 7 p.m. Friday is less dramatic than the last.
“It was a stressful game to say the least,” senior linebacker Peyton Cooper told The Daily Times. “It was kind of embarrassing. I think we got caught looking ahead to Week 14 (against Oakland) instead of focusing on Week 13, and it kind of bit us in the butt. We’re looking forward to making up for that.”
Farragut (1-1) has not displayed a ball-control offense through its first two games of the season.
The Admirals boast two wide receivers averaging more than 23 yards per catch in William Blount transfer Ashton Auker and junior Landis Davila while senior running back Elijah Gibbs has 265 yards and seven touchdowns on 41 carries.
All three of them have touchdowns of more than 60 yards this season.
“We’ve watched a lot of film, and they’re more of a big-play team this year, but that’s not to say they can’t be a short-play team,” Cooper said. “Our plan is to just shut them down up front. They have a great running back, and I think if we shut him down and pick up on the little slant plays they run with (Auker), we’ll be alright.”
Much of Farragut’s success in last season’s quarterfinal was predicated by graduated quarterback Dawson Moore, who completed 23 of his 29 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Luke Johnson has found success as Moore’s replacement, going 26-for-42 for 449 yards and five touchdowns. He has thrown three interceptions.
“He’s a very good player,” Hunt said. “I kind of feel like all Farragut quarterbacks are clones because they are all very polished passers and usually pretty athletic. To me, he looks very similar to Dawson Moore.”
Maryville’s defense has looked stout through the first two weeks of the season, allowing 184 total yards to Heritage in the opening week before limiting Powell to 70 first-half yards last week.
Both games were played on Thursday, but a return to a normal schedule gave the Rebels an extra day of rest — particularly important for junior running back Gage LaDue, who will be a game-time decision with a leg injury — as they attempt to start their region slate with a win.
“This will be our first Friday night game and this will be our first region game,” Hunt said. “It’s a big deal. We want to get off on the right foot. Obviously, any time you start playing in the region, you’re talking about playoff seeding, and if we hope to make a deep playoff run this year, we hope to do it at home.”
