Maryville junior defensive end Jason Manaker raced off the left side of Science Hill’s offensive line and got a clean shot at an unaware Jaxon Diamond.
The hit jarred the ball loose and senior linebacker Keyshawn Harper scooped it and returned it to the 11-yard line.
One play later, junior running back Noah Vaughn flashed into the end zone and the Rebels were off to the races en route to a 41-17 victory over Science Hill on Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“I think that play was really important,” Manaker told The Daily Times. “Guys flew to the ball and we had black hats everywhere. That’s what our coaches tell us. If one of us makes a play, the others come in and scoop it and take it back.
“I can’t thank my guys enough on the D-line. They closed those gaps so I could make those plays. I close gaps so they can make their plays. Linebackers, our secondary and so on and so forth, we play off each other, and that’s the most important thing.”
Maryville’s defense introduced nine new starters this season, but that cohesiveness has made all the offseason question marks disappear.
The Rebels (6-0) limited the Hilltoppers (3-3) to less than 300 yards and what would have been a season-low 10 points before the second-team defense entered in the fourth quarter and surrendered a 15-play, 49-yard touchdown drive.
Science Hill went three-and-out on its first two drives and then Harper recovered Manaker’s forced fumble.
The Hilltoppers orchestrated an 18-play, 74-yard drive on their next possession, but the Rebels held them to a field goal.
The only other time the first-team defense surrendered a score was a third-quarter touchdown with Maryville already in full control.
“They have definitely improved every single week, and I think that’s the most impressive thing,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “Our defensive coaches do a great job of getting our kids in the right spot and making sure they are aware of what they are looking for.”
A stifling defensive performance overshadowed an offensive showing that, minus a few penalties and some errant deep balls, was as efficient as ever.
Vaughn rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and added a 22-yard reception that set up a 1-yard touchdown run by senior wide receiver DJ Burns for the opening score.
Senior quarterback Carson Jones completed 12 of his 16 passes for 153 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Julius Toto in the final minute of the first half.
Overall, Maryville amassed 388 total yards.
“Penalties kind of kept us out of a couple drives, and we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot, but we did some good things running the ball,” Hunt said. “They tried to take away our perimeter runs, and we just adjusted. We started running inside, and I thought our offensive line played really well.
“Noah got going and Gage (LaDue) got going, and we were able to take advantage of that in the pass game once they started bringing stuff in.”
Powell, Alcoa and Science Hill were three of the perceived top five teams in East Tennessee entering the season. Maryville has beaten each of them in a month, but this run is only the start of what it hopes to accomplish.
“We’re just showing that we’re not going to back down from any battle,” Harper said. “We’re always going to go out there and play four quarters no matter what.”
“I’m very proud of this football team because we’ve played other good football teams week in and week out,” Hunt added. “We’ve beaten state title contenders in other classifications and played some of the best teams in the east in 6A and had success. These guys have come to work every single day, but I don’t think we’ve reached our peak yet.”
