The disappointment was palpable from the Maryville defense as it walked off the field following a 28-21 win over Farragut on Friday in the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Maryville coach Derek Hunt spent most of the postgame huddle telling the Rebels to not apologize for winning, but those words rang hollow for a unit that has dominated throughout the season.
“We’re not happy,” junior defensive lineman Caleb Graham told The Daily Times. “I think we were in the right position on a lot of plays, but our execution has to be a lot better.”
Maryville (13-0) was not bad statistically, limiting Farragut (6-7) to 273 total yards on 68 plays (4.0 yards per play).
The Admirals wanted to run the football but had no success, mustering 91 yards on 39 attempts (2.3 yards per carry) against a defense that has held opponents to 63.4 rushing yards per game. Farragut quarterback Dawson Moore went 23-of-29 for 182 yards and two touchdowns, but his longest completion went for 17 yards.
Maryville’s only problem was its inability to get off the field. The Rebels held opponents to a 30.1% (37-for-119) conversion rate on third down through their first 12 games but allowed the Admirals to move the chains on six of their 14 third-down attempts. Farragut also went 3-of-5 on fourth down, one of which resulted in a touchdown when Moore found Landis Davila from nine yards out in the fourth quarter.
“We just couldn’t get off the field,” senior safety DJ Burks said. “Things just didn’t go our way. We have to get better before next week.”
Farragut’s ability to pick up first downs in situations where other teams have failed allowed it to possess the ball for 30 minutes.
Maryville had two offensive possessions in the first half, not including when it got the ball with 12 seconds remaining before halftime, and four after the intermission. The Rebels scored four touchdowns, fumbled once and ended its final series in the victory formation in their 18 minutes of possession.
“Farragut had a good game plan,” junior running back Noah Vaughn said. “We knew every time we had the ball that we had to capitalize on it. We had a turnover and we can’t let that happen.
“We have to be better, but I thought the offense did a great job of executing when we had the chance to.”
Part of the disappointment stems from what lies ahead: an eighth-straight semifinal with top-ranked Oakland, a team that wants nothing more than to dominate the time of possession with its Wing-T offense.
The Rebels want to avenge a 49-7 loss in last year’s semifinal — their largest margin of defeat since 1957 — but in order to do so, they will need the timely stops that eluded them versus Farragut.
“Oakland is top-15 in the country for a reason,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “We know how good they are. It’s going to take a special effort from us to be able to win that game, but our kids are going to line up nose-to-nose and give it everything they got and whatever happens, happens.”
