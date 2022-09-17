When the Maryville defense stuffed Bearden quarterback Drew Parrott on fourth down inside the Rebels’ 1-yard line, it was all due to pure instinct.
“We’re trained in and out of practice to pursue the ball, and I think it’s one of the best things we did,” senior defensive end Jason Manaker told The Daily Times. “That quarterback, he was shifty for sure. He ran outside of us, but him running outside and only getting a yard gain, that’s a win for us.
“As far as the goal line stands go, that was just pure grit, and that’s something we’ve been taught since freshman, sophomore year.”
In Maryville’s 28-7 win over Region 2-6A foe Bearden on Friday at Shields Stadium, its defense held Parrott to 143 yards and no scores passing and just six yards rushing on 11 carries. It marked a successful outing against a quarterback whom Maryville coach Derek Hunt called a “really good player” leading up to the game.
The Rebels needed such a showing from their defense.
Though senior tailback Noah Vaughn tallied 246 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, he accounted for nearly 70% of Maryville’s entire offensive output; the Rebels finished with 352 total yards, including just 80 through the air. Senior quarterback Matthew Clemmer completed eight of his 12 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions, one of which led to a Bearden drive ending in a touchdown as the first half expired.
Senior kicker Corbin Price also missed a 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter, keeping it just a 7-0 advantage for Maryville.
The Rebels defense shined throughout, though, in holding off Parrott and keeping the game in their control. Their goal-line stop came during the second quarter after Jax Kirby was ruled to have touched the ball on a punt return and Bearden recovered at Maryville’s 26-yard line, with the Rebels staving off an ideal scoring opportunity for the Bulldogs.
Senior defensive lineman Caleb Graham scored a touchdown early in the third period, recovering an errant snap by Bearden in the end zone. Later in the game, with the Rebels holding on to a 21-7 lead, senior defensive backs Ty Elder and Cannon Johnson picked off Parrott passes on consecutive drives to keep the Bulldogs at bay.
“I thought (our) defense played really well,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “We rotated a few guys on the D-line who played well. Thought our linebackers played well. The two interceptions were huge by Cannon and Ty. Offense had a chance to kind of put it away in the third quarter and we didn’t do it, so our defense hung in there for us and kept this game in check.”
Maryville held Bearden to just 57 yards on 35 carries, and though Parrott often extended plays with his legs, the Rebels used that instinctual pursuit to limit big moments from him all game.
“Right now, I think we have a lot of room to grow,” Manaker said. “I think we’re doing things well defensively and even on the offensive side of the ball. Some people might criticize our offense, but it’s definitely hard to do what they do. We perform well out here, but going against our own offense in practice, it’s hard. Iron sharpens iron, and our team has a long way to go, but we’ve come a long way, too.”
Maryville’s defense proved that against Bearden.
“It was all about who can press harder and who’s going to break first,” Manaker said. “Our defense, the last couple years, we don’t break first.”
