When Maryville head coach Derek Hunt was putting the Rebels’ 2021 football schedule together, he knew what he was doing.
Despite Maryville playing in the already challenging Region 2-6A, Hunt wanted to make sure his team was prepared for the playoffs by filling out the Rebels’ non-region slate with some of the best teams in the area.
For Maryville, that included an early season test against 5A Powell, a game it won 52-31 on Aug. 26.
Their next test is against another 5A juggernaut in the Knoxville West (7-1) on Friday at Shields Stadium at 7 p.m., who are currently ranked as the No. 1 team in 5A (one spot ahead of No. 2 Powell) and the match up offers plenty of opportunity for Maryville as they head into their final two games of the regular season.
“The pros are you’re going to get to play in a playoff-like atmosphere,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “It’s a measuring stick game at the end of the year for us to kind of get a feel for where we’re at against one of the best teams in 5A. I don’t know if there are any cons. Essentially you want to get through it healthy, but at the end of the day, we signed up to play one of the best teams in the area and that’s what we want to do.
“There’s no holding back. We want to come out and compete and execute at home in a red ribbon game that means a lot to a lot of people.”
Maryville (8-0) is coming off of a 61-3 thumping of region foe Hardin Valley last week.
While Maryville dispatched the winless Hawks out of a bye week with the showdown against West looming large, it was clear this Maryville team was neither suffering from a fall break hangover nor looking ahead as the offense exploded for nearly 400 total yards and the defense limited Hardin Valley to just 76 yards and a field goal.
“That’s kind of our M.O. at Maryville,” Hunt said. “We play one week at a time. Traditionally, we’re playing a good team week and week out. Obviously Hardin Valley’s not having the kind of year they wanted to have, but our kids do a great job of focusing each week, each game and practicing really hard. They executed well (last) Friday night and it showed on the scoreboard, then they turned the page and started focusing on West.”
West is coming off of a strong showing itself, flexing its muscle against Cocke County, 76-6, but it was West’s performance against Alcoa earlier this season that really displayed how good it can be.
Back on Sept. 23, West took Alcoa to the brink, falling to the Tornadoes in double overtime, 21-20 the difference being a missed extra point after tWest took a 20-14 lead in the second overtime.
The game came just two weeks after Alcoa nearly came from behind to beat Maryville at Goddard Stadium in a 30-27 thriller.
“Obviously West is really athletic,” Hunt said. “I think what stands out is they don’t necessarily do a whole lot, they’re just good at what they do. I think that there’s a lot to that, you know, teams that know who they are. They’re really well coached. I think that stands out on film when you watch the tape. Certainly, anybody that can go toe-to-toe with the likes of Alcoa is going to be a really good team. We already know how good Alcoa is. West is really impressive and they’ve got athletes at just about every position and they’ve got guys on offense that can score in one play. West is really good.
“I can’t say enough about the job coach (Lamar) Brown has done there and they’ve been really good for awhile now. Teams know what they do well and still can’t stop it. That’s impressive.”
For Hunt, the emphasis this week has been on the Maryville defense stopping West from making explosive plays.
“We’re going to have to limit big plays defensively,” Hunt said. “They’ll turn around and hand the ball off and run for 70 yards. We’ve got to be able to tackle them and limit them. If they get a first down, OK, so be it, but we can’t let a 16-yard run become a 60-yard run.”
The Maryville offense hopes to learn from Alcoa, especially in the red zone where the Tornadoes had long drives against the West defense stall out, which helped keep the game close.
“Offensively, for us, (West) puts a lot of pressure on an offense,” Hunt said. “They’re able to play some man and lock you down. They’re good in the box and can stop the run. But what we’ve got to do is finish drives. We can’t get down into the red zone and not come away with points. That’s the biggest thing. If you don’t score touchdowns against these guys, you’re liable to get beat.”
