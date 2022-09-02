Farragut quarterback Luke Johnson scrambled into the end zone to conclude a 9-play, 70-yard drive on the opening possession of the second half to create a brief allusion of yet another fight.
A Maryville defense that was reminded all week of its inability to get off the field in last season’s Class 6A quarterfinal between the two programs was having none of it.
The Admirals got the ball back with a chance to pull within a score, but the Rebels forced a three-and-out. Four plays later, junior running back Gage LaDue rushed for a 6-yard touchdown that helped Maryville pull away for a 41-28 victory Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“Our mindset coming back out was we had to keep our composure,” senior defensive tackle Frankie Diaz told The Daily Times.
“We just had to keep going and keep trucking. They scored that touchdown, and it really did make us mad, but we just knew we had to keep our composure.”
Maryville (3-0, 1-0 Region 2-6A) limited Farragut (1-2, 0-1) to 86 yards in the first half and reverted to that form after that brief blip to start the third quarter.
The Admirals drove into the red zone following LaDue’s touchdown, reaching the Maryville 7-yard line before a 9-yard sack forced a fourth-and-goal. Johnson fired a pass to junior wide receiver Landis Davila in the end zone, but senior defensive back Cannon Johnson broke it up to force a turnover on downs.
The Rebels forced another turnover on downs on the Admirals’ next offensive possession and sophomore running back Price Davis punched in Maryville’s fifth rushing touchdown to take a 41-14 lead with two minutes, 32 seconds remaining.
“We know (Farragut is) a very formidable opponent,” Diaz said. “We couldn’t just skip over them and start thinking about Alcoa. That was a fun game, and we had to play until the end.”
The series of clutch defensive stops made up for a lackluster second half from an offense that appeared to be in cruise control before halftime.
Maryville amassed 303 total yards and 17 first downs in the first half, scoring on all four of their offensive possessions, but mustered 157 yards and only moved the chains six times over the final two periods.
“It was literally just one or two plays,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. “(On one first possession of the first half), we had a first-down call and we throw it behind the receiver that they called a backwards pass. Whether it was or wasn’t, that’s what they called, so all of a sudden you’re behind the chains versus it being second-and-6. Against a team like Farragut or Alcoa or Powell, you can’t play behind the sticks because you get in trouble.
“We just have to execute better. If we do, I think we score on that drive, and we’re up 21 and kind of soaring. But here’s the deal: you can learn a lot from that. Adversity is going to happen, so that is something we’ll watch on film and try to dissect.”
Maryville has spent many early-season games over the years playing with a running clock in the second half, but for the second consecutive week it was forced to grind for most of the second half.
The Rebels are not complaining. They are finding a way to make plays when it matters most.
“It is so valuable to play in these types of games and prove to your guys that you can play for four quarters,” Hunt said. “Football is really hard, and that’s why there are a lot of good players in the hallways at every school who aren’t willing to do it. Even when you are willing to do it, it is hard to block and tackle for 48 minutes.
“To convince our guys that we can do it again and again, that’s the expectation, and I think it’s really good for us.”
