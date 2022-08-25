POWELL — Maryville replaced five key defensive starters from a year ago, but that did not lessen Peyton Cooper's confidence in his defense before the season began.
“I don’t want to be cocky, but I honestly feel like we could be the best defense in the state,” the senior linebacker told The Daily Times in the preseason.
The Rebels are beginning to build their case.
A week after limiting a new-look Heritage offense to 184 total yards, Maryville stepped to an even greater test in Powell — albeit without senior quarterback Jordyn Potts, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury — and shut it down as well en route to a 38-13 victory on Thursday at Powell High School.
"Obviously, we're proud of our defensive guys, and our defensive coaches deserve a lot of the credit for that, too," Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. "They helped us out because we started a little slow on offense. When (junior running back Gage LaDue) went out (with an injury) on that first drive, it took us a minute to adjust and figure out what our identity is now, so we kind of leaned on our defense."
Maryville (2-0) limited Powell (0-2) to 70 total yards in the first half, providing a much-needed assist for an offense that missed several opportunities.
The Rebels reached Panther territory on each of their first two offensive possessions but mustered three points between them on a 28-yard field goal by senior kicker Corbin Price.
Maryville forced a three-and-out on Powell's ensuing drive and a shanked punt set the Rebels up on their own 49-yard line. An 11-play drive, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Matthew Clemmer to senior wide receiver Caleb Dunford, followed to give Maryville a 10-0 lead.
Price missed a 34-yard field goal on Maryville's next offensive possession, but the defense responded with its biggest contribution, forcing a fumble that was recovered by senior linebacker Isaiah French at the Powell 18.
Two plays later, Clemmer dished a swing pass out to junior running back Noah Vaughn, who scampered 18 yards untouched for his first of three touchdowns.
"I just saw the ball squirt out and jumped on it," French said. "That helped us out a lot."
"I felt like a three-score game with the way the game was going was going to be tough for them," Hunt added. "I know they got two scores late against our subs, but getting up 17-0 there was huge because I know they can score in a hurry, but can they do it three times?"
A comfortable three-score cushion became a 24-0 lead that put Powell away when Vaughn, who amassed 215 yards from scrimmage on 25 touches a year after torching the Panthers (0-2) for 205 yards and four touchdowns last season, broke a 30-yard touchdown run with six minutes, 51 seconds left in the third quarter.
Maryville evacuated a portion of its defensive starters afterward, which helped lead to Powell finding pay dirt twice in the final 14 minutes. The Rebels answered each score with one of their own, the first being a 3-yard run by Vaughn to complete his hat trick and the second being a 4-yard scurry by sophomore running back Price Davis.
Overall, Maryville allowed 275 total yards, 122 of which came on Powell's two fourth-quarter drives that still featured the likes of Cincinnati commit Ayden Greene against the second-string defense.
The Rebels will attempt to put forth a stout defensive performance for the third consecutive week when they begin Region 2-6A play versus Farragut inside Shields Stadium.
"I do think we can get a lot better," Hunt said. "I still think the measuring stick game is out there because we're going to play in some really big games, and it starts with a region game next week. What I learned tonight is we can play four quarters. We didn't learn that last week, and that's what I was concerned about. What happens when its not easy?
"I was proud of our guys for being gritty, gutting it out and making just as many plays in the second half as we made in the first half because you have to do that to win big games."
