KNOXVILLE — There was just one brief stretch where the Maryville girls basketball team tried a zone defense Friday night in its District 4-AAA semifinals against Farragut.
Maryville junior Denae Fritz wasn’t feeling it, and her coach — Scott West — listened.
“Denae said, ‘Coach, I don’t like the zone,’ and I said, ‘Well, you’re the boss,’” West said. “‘Let’s go man-to-man.’”
It worked all game. The No. 1-seeded Lady Rebels held No. 3 Farragut to two points in the second quarter en route to a 68-47 victory at Bearden.
For the third straight year, Maryville (26-3, 13-2) will face Bearden (26-2, 13-1) in the district championship. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Farragut (21-9, 10-5) will play Heritage (24-6, 9-5) in the consolation bracket.
West has good reason to trust Fritz. The TSSAA Miss Basketball finalist led the Lady Rebels past Farragut with a game-high 26 points. She is averaging almost 23 points and 13 rebounds.
“Coming in here, defense had to be a major key to this game to win it,” Fritz said. “We did exactly what we needed to do.”
That was in large part thanks to Fritz. Early in the fourth quarter, West decided to switch to a zone after one of Maryville’s top defensive players, Aaliyah Vananda, had to exit the game briefly with a Charley horse.
The Admirals trailed 49-29 at that point but, suddenly, Fritz noticed lanes started opening for them.
“If we went straight to man like we did before, … we weren’t giving up those easy drives and layups,” Fritz said. “It means a whole lot — it means he trusts me and my knowledge of the game, and I trust him.”
Maryville didn’t let Farragut hang around for long. The Lady Rebels and Admirals tied things up three times in the first quarter before Maryville pulled away for good with nine unanswered points.
Fritz scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the first quarter to put Maryville ahead 18-12 entering the next frame.
Maryville turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter, outscoring the Admirals 11-2. A Gracie Midkiff 3-pointer gave the Lady Rebels their first double-digit lead of the game while kicking off an eight-point run that put them ahead 29-14 at halftime.
Vananda capped the second-quarter scoring with a 3 of her own in the final minute for Maryville, and the Lady Rebels stayed in control from there.
Joining Fritz in double figures for Maryville was Vananda (12) and Midkiff (10).
West credited Katie Cunningham with shutting down Farragut’s Avery Strickland — a dangerous scoring threat named to the All-District team. Strickland didn’t score her first points until the second half before finishing with 13.
“The buy-in defensively by our team is unbelievable,” West said. “Katie Cunningham has been an absolute monster all year. Taylor (West) — my daughter — is an absolute animal defensively. She’s 5-foot-4 and you can’t get by her. She’s not afraid of anybody.”
“It’s easier when you’ve got (Fritz) on your team, but she’s got a lot to do with it.”
